The grief guru: ‘You don’t get over loss, but don’t be afraid of that. It doesn’t mean that life is awful and unbearable’

Cariad Lloyd has a thing about middle-aged men. It’s not that she finds them attractive, quite the opposite:

“My hackles rise if a middle-aged man tries to tell me what to do,” she laughs. “It was worse when I was younger. I was always getting into trouble at work for arguing with my bosses and talking back and not just doing what I was told.”

The comedian, actress and podcaster is speaking to me via Zoom to promote You Are Not Alone, a book about grief that draws on her own loss – Lloyd’s father died of pancreatic cancer when she was 15 – and on conversations she has had on Griefcast, her award-winning podcast. The death of her father at that specific age is something the now 40-year-old recognises as incredibly significant to the nature of her grief.

In the book she writes that her “teenageness became enmeshed in the DNA of my grief”.

“For years I thought it wasn’t very important that I was a teenager. I thought ‘everyone’s dad dies eventually, it just happened to me really early. It is no big deal, not interesting, not a thing’.

“But the more I came away from being 15 and the more I could look back on it, the more I thought actually, no, the fact that I was 15 is the whole story, the whole narrative of this experience.

“Why couldn’t I express it properly? Well I was only 15 and I didn’t understand what was happening. Why was our relationship so difficult? Because I was only 15 and we hadn’t got through the difficult patch to where we could resolve.

“It was really helpful to my grief. The more I thought about it the more I forgave my teenage self and allowed myself to think ‘it wasn’t your fault, you were 15.’”

Lloyd’s relationship with her father was not an easy one. Some of this can be attributed to normal teenager/parent dynamics but it was further complicated by what she describes as ‘odd behaviour’ – working until 4am but unable to sit through a single TV episode, losing things, disorganisation – which the family now put down to him having ADHD.

“My dad and I had a really difficult relationship, we really didn’t get on. My relationship with him when he died was quite cantankerous, quite teenage, and so because of that, if there was an older man I would get into a cantankerous relationship and I would be bolshie and rude.

“So it kind of manifested in arguing with middle-aged men,” she laughs. “I am like ‘why are you telling me what to do?’ And I have to tell myself that he is just doing his job. And obviously you encounter a lot of middle-aged men in positions of power so it is not easy.”

You Are Not Alone is part memoir, part self-help book with a bit of analysis on the changing nature of grief thrown in. It is an easily digestible read, despite the subject matter, due to Lloyd’s deft intellect, light touch and her years of pondering on the subject. She describes herself as ‘the go-to grief girl’ amongst her circle.

“I was always the person in the corner having the intense conversation with someone who might have said in passing – ‘Oh, I’m sorry I’m in a weird mood. My mum died a year ago’. I would be like ‘what happened, what did they die of?’ I was so desperate for it.

“And afterwards they would be like ‘thanks. I haven’t really talked like that before’. And I was like ‘no, thank you!’ So I have been in training for the podcast, without meaning to, for 20 years. If anybody brought bereavement up I would talk about it. I was so desperate to find other people.”

Lloyd, who grew up in London, got into improv while at the University of Sussex and developed a one-woman comedy show Lady Cariad’s Characters, winning best newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Festival in 2011. As well as her stand-up, she has appeared in Peep Show, Alan Partridge and Have I Got News for You, and many of her contacts and co-stars appear on her podcast.

Griefcast began when Lloyd was pregnant with her first child, a daughter, in 2016. The format is simple – a guest is invited to speak about a loved one they have lost and the interviewees were initially other comedians who had spoken about being bereaved in their set. She put the first few episodes up while waiting to give birth to her daughter, who was two weeks overdue, and thought no more of it. Then the emails started coming.

“Email after email after email saying ‘I didn’t know anybody else felt like this; I didn’t know that this is what grief looked like – I thought I was having a breakdown...’

“I was reading my emails and thinking wow, I’m really not alone. There are loads of us. Then, without sounding stupid, I felt a calling. I thought I’ll carry on doing this. It is useful.”

Lloyd’s goal was to create a library of podcasts that address a range of issues pertaining to grief, and she has certainly achieved that. There is now a library of 200 episodes featuring such notables as David Baddiel, Aisling Bea, Marian Keyes, Philippa Perry and Isabel Allende running the gamut of loss from children to friends to parents to siblings.

Though light in tone and accessible, Lloyd goes deep with her guests. She and Dawn O’Porter cry when talking about the effect of the death of Dawn’s mum at the age of seven had on the lives of Dawn and her older sister, as well as the wider family. David Baddiel articulates very honestly his guilt over the fact that although he did go to his mother when she was on her deathbed, he was not there in the room with her for the entire time while she was dying, as he found the experience harrowing and ‘damaging’.

The episode with comedian Jayde Adams, where she talks about the death of her older sister is particularly heartbreaking. She relives the sequence of events around her loss so vividly that the listener is experiencing them with her. She shares how she stood over her sister’s open coffin and was compelled to touch her because ‘this would be the last time that my skin would touch her skin’. Adams’s honesty is awesome, in the truest sense of the word.

She shares her complicated feelings towards her sister who suffered a brain injury before her death and her disappointment and anger in how some friends responded to the death. Bearing witness to such pain and honesty is truly heart stopping.

Similarly the episode with Irish comedian and actress Aisling Bea. Bea, who is a close friend of Lloyd, lost her father to suicide at the age of three. Bea wrote about her loss in a newspaper article in 2017, 30 years after her father’s death, and very much shares Lloyd’s sense of responsibility to engage in conversations about death for the benefit of her fellow humans.

I don’t think we would have been this close and this kind to each other had he not died

She talks about the massive change in her grief, her perception of her father and her worth to him that came about when she learned the nature of his demise at the age of 13. Throughout the hour or so she relates to Lloyd how she tried to make some sense of it all, and in the closing minutes she makes a plea for greater care and understanding of men’s vulnerabilities and mental health, and speaks directly to those who may have suffered a similar loss. Bea’s raw honesty and generosity in sharing her story is stunning.

Lloyd elicits such truth from her guests due to her incredible empathy, but also her native understanding that grief is about so much more than the loss of a loved one. It is also about the knock-on effects that the absence of a person engenders, effects that shape entire personalities. Like Lloyd’s aversion to instruction from middle-aged men. Or Dawn O’Porter’s resistance to relying on anyone until she met her husband. Aisling Bea’s incredible empathy.

The real story of grief is the butterfly effect initiated by the removal of a person from this world, and how these ripples permeate a lifetime. It is not all bad – Lloyd outlines how close the bond between herself, her older brother and her mum is as a result of losing her father.

“I think it has made us stronger in a clichéd way. We were a very tight unit for many years. It’s got more relaxed a bit as we’ve grown up but we still have that ability not to take each other for granted.

“My brother is happy I have written the book and he keeps saying my dad would be so proud. My mum says he would have been very pleased it was about him. I don’t think we would have been this close and this kind to each other had he not died.”

But the feeling of loss lurks. In the book, Lloyd, who lives in London with her filmmaker husband and their two children, shares a moment she experienced in the playground with her daughter, when she saw a toddler being pushed too high on a swing by her granddad. She imagines her own father pushing her daughter too high on the swing and her daughter laughing. The grief hits her again. For herself, and now for her own daughter.

“You could be 30 plus, you could have a family, you could be fine and then all of a sudden something hits you in the face,” Lloyd says of the experience. “And it is always something you haven’t thought of.

“I knew she wouldn’t have him coming round with presents but I didn’t think that she wouldn’t get the swing. It hits you, it hurts, its painful and then you are ok again. It is both these things. It is terribly sad and terribly fine at the same time.”

So will Lloyd always be grieving?

“Yes, but with a caveat,” she replies. “The main takeaway of the book for me is that: Yes I will always be someone whose dad is dead, in the same way that my hair is brown and I am short.

“Does that mean every day is painful? No. Does that mean I wake up crying and can’t carry on and am unable to be happy for people who have dads? No. But it does mean that there will always be a part of me that is sad that he died.

“We’re a bit squeamish about that. We don’t want to say that out loud. Especially people who are at this side of the door. You don’t want to tell the other people on the other side that they will never get over it.

“And that’s what I wanted the book to say. You don’t get over it but don’t be afraid of that. It doesn’t mean that life is awful and unbearable. It is just a part of me in the same way that I can’t reach high things up on shelves. It is what I have to deal with.

“To deny that is dangerous to me and painful to me and to admit that is healing. I think we only deny it to help other people. ‘Don’t worry. I am fine. And you will be fine too if it happens to you.’ You are fine,” Lloyd assures, “but you are also very sad sometimes”.

Cariad Lloyd’s debut book ‘You Are Not Alone’ is published by Bloomsbury Tonic, and out now

