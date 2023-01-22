| 8.2°C Dublin

The grief guru: ‘You don’t get over loss, but don’t be afraid of that. It doesn’t mean that life is awful and unbearable’

Comedian and actress Cariad Lloyd brings her deft intellect and light touch to the subjects of death and loss in her new book ‘You Are Not Alone’ 

Cariad Lloyd has released a nonfiction book that's an extension of her successful podcast Griefcast. Picture by Jonathan Goldberg Expand
You Are Not Alone by Cariad Lloyd – &quot;light in tone and accessible&quot; Expand
Cariad Lloyd with Dawn O'Porter, who was a guest on Lloyd's moving yet life-affirming podcast, Griefcast Expand
Cariad Lloyd near her home in Whittington Park, North London. Picture by Jonathan Goldberg Expand

Close

Yvonne Hogan

Cariad Lloyd has a thing about middle-aged men. It’s not that she finds them attractive, quite the opposite:

My hackles rise if a middle-aged man tries to tell me what to do,” she laughs. “It was worse when I was younger. I was always getting into trouble at work for arguing with my bosses and talking back and not just doing what I was told.”

