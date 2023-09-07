The Free State soldiers implicated in the murder of two Jews — and how the Army covered it up
There was an alarming rise in anti-Semitic assaults in Dublin in the early days of the Free State. In this extract from his new book A Lethal Legacy, Fin Dwyer tells the story of a long-forgotten murder case where a War of Independence veteran with links to Michael Collins was the chief suspect
Ireland’s Jewish community emerged in the late 19th century when hundreds of Jewish families fleeing persecution in the Russian Empire began to arrive. Violent anti-Semitic pogroms in 1881, 1883 and 1903, involving thousands of murders, saw Jews flee westwards in droves.