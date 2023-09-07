The Free State soldiers implicated in the murder of two Jews — and how the Army covered it up

There was an alarming rise in anti-Semitic assaults in Dublin in the early days of the Free State. In this extract from his new book A Lethal Legacy, Fin Dwyer tells the story of a long-forgotten murder case where a War of Independence veteran with links to Michael Collins was the chief suspect

Fin Dwyer Today at 14:10