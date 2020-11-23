‘The fashion now is to pretend the ghostwriter is not involved at all’

The best storytellers are often the ones who disappear from the tale completely. This is doubly true for ghostwriters, who must become invisible (the clue is in the name). No matter how well the books sells - and many of the festive market’s biggest sellers will be ghosted – the most a ghostwriter can hope for is a mention in the acknowledgements at the back of the book. A lucky few get their name on the cover.

Journalist Sue Leonard has published 10 books as a ghost writer, several of which were best-sellers. She first started ghostwriting as a way of earning some extra money.

“Journalism started getting harder around 2009 and then all of my editors left at the same time. So I rang a few publishers and said that I’m interested in ghostwriting.”

She was commissioned to write two books as a result, which motivated her to keep going. Now, she is an in-demand ghostwriter represented by a London literary agent, and she has more offers than she can keep up with.

For most ghostwriters, however, the work is not a full-time job, not least because it is hard to make a living from it.

“Starting off, the money was small,” says Leonard, “around €5,000 per book, and that had to be split between ghostwriter and subject. I’ve got a name now so it is a job. I get a big fee upfront but royalties are different with every book.”

For others, ghostwriting a book is a passion project. Film and TV director Aoife Kelleher ghostwrote A Guarded Life (Hachette) with Majella Moynihan, which was nominated for an Irish Book Award in the Popular Non-Fiction Book of the Year category.

Ghostwritten by Aoife Kelleher, 'A Guarded Life' is up for an Irish Book Award

Ghostwritten by Aoife Kelleher, 'A Guarded Life' is up for an Irish Book Award

“In March, 2017, Majella was introduced to me by a mutual friend, who thought that I might be interested in hearing her life story,” says Kelleher. “When me met, Majella told me about her harrowing experiences as a young Garda recruit, in the early 1980s, when she was charged under the Garda Disciplinary Regulations with having sex outside marriage and giving birth to a child.

“Majella was still devastated, all of those years later, by the fact that her private life had been subject to investigation. She also felt that she had been pressurised by An Garda Síochána into giving her baby up for adoption. Together, we made a documentary about her ordeal for RTÉ Radio 1, which resulted in Majella receiving an apology from the Garda Commissioner and the Minister for Justice.”

When Hachette Ireland approached Majella in 2018 about publishing her memoir, Kelleher suggested she be the one to ghostwrite it. “By then, I felt a real connection to Majella and her story, and after a year of research, I felt that I knew the details inside out.”

Newstalk presenter Susan Keogh has just published her book, Sean Cox’s story With Hope In Your Heart (Gill Books). Sean Cox was attacked in 2018 before a football match in Anfield and suffered a bleed on the brain. Keogh ghostwrote the book with Sean’s wife, Martina, having reported on the story.

Martina Cox (right) pictured with Susan Keogh, who ghostwrote her book 'With Hope in Your Heart'. Photo: Frank McGrath

Martina Cox (right) pictured with Susan Keogh, who ghostwrote her book 'With Hope in Your Heart'. Photo: Frank McGrath

“It was one of those stories that I took a different level of interest in. This man went to do something he had done lots of times and in the blink of an eye, everything changed. I thought Martina’s story would make a fantastic book, so I contacted her.”

While the ghostwriter does a lot of the heavy lifting on any book project, the subject generally gets the credit, in public at least.

Paul Howard is best known and loved in this country as the author behind the million-selling Ross O’Carroll Kelly books, including his latest, Braywatch, but as a young sports journalist, he ghosted the autobiographies of the boxer Steve Collins (Celtic Warrior, O’Brien Press) and the former broadcaster and rugby pundit George Hook (George Hook — Time Added On, Penguin Ireland).

Journalist, author and comedy writer Paul Howard. Photo: Damien Eagers

Journalist, author and comedy writer Paul Howard. Photo: Damien Eagers

“Credit and blame are always flashpoints,” he says. “I had a credit on the cover for Steve Collins, that was the fashion at the time. The fashion now is to bury the ghostwriter and pretend they’re not involved at all and that’s the sensible thing to do,” he says.

Is the lack of visible credit difficult to deal with? “It’s very much their book and you have to learn this,” says Leonard. Aoife Kelleher agrees. “I felt a huge weight of responsibility in telling Majella’s story but it was helpful to remind myself that this process was, quite literally, not about me, and the most important thing was to do justice to the person who was reliving some of the darkest times in her life.”

There has traditionally been a snobbish attitude in literary circles towards ghostwriting, but Howard is pragmatic about it. “Most ghostwritten books are hack books because they are usually written in response to a big event like a world title or a Six Nations, so they have to be written in a really short turnover time. It’s the person’s celebrity that is selling the book, not the quality of the writing. You never have literary pretensions when you’re writing a biography because, if you do, you’re not being true to the voice of the person.”

One of the biggest challenges a ghostwriter faces is getting the authentic voice of the person down on the page and keeping their own voice out of it. Howard says: “Language is really important. At one point, I described Steve [Collins] as having a penchant for something or other and I was told that Steve thought a penchant was something that went around your neck.”

Susan Keogh agrees. “When I was writing Martina’s book, I’d read a sentence back and I would realise she would never say that. There are so many things you just know would never come out of her mouth, anything too flowery wouldn’t work.”

At times there is tension between a ghostwriter and the subject of the book and sometimes it can spell the end of the relationship. “Steve [Collins] and I were very good friends,” says Howard, but by the time the book was published they had fallen out and the book ended up being used as evidence in a High Court case between Collins and his former manager.

“When the book came out, Steve [Collins] went on Pat Kenny and when Pat said you’ve written a book with Paul Howard, Steve said:’I wrote the book — Paul helped me with the spelling.’”

Is it important to like the person you’re writing about? Howard says he “learned to choose subjects carefully” and he hasn’t been tempted to ghostwrite another biography yet, even though he describes his experience writing George Hook’s book as “one of the best things I’ve ever worked on.”

He has however recently co-authored a series of children’s books with the retired rugby player Gordon Darcy (Gordon’s Game, Penguin Ireland). “When Gordon Darcy rang me, my first reaction was ‘how will I get out of this’ but when I realised he wanted to write his story as a series of children’s books, that got me. It was the opposite of the obvious.”

For anyone thinking about embarking on a career in ghostwriting, Sue Leonard advises beginners to start by writing their own memoir, or that of a parent. “To be a ghostwriter, you need to know how to structure a book and how to write a narrative. And, ideally — if you want to make money — you have to be able to work fast.”

She suggests three months as a comfortable time frame within which to ghostwrite a book. Chop, chop!