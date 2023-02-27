The Coroner’s Daughter by Andrew Hughes: what you need to know about this year’s One Dublin One Book choice

In 1998, Seattle librarian Nancy Pearl had an idea for a book club that wouldn’t be confined to small groups of like-minded readers, but instead would encompass the entire city. ‘If All of Seattle Read the Same Book’ was about literature, not civics, she stressed: novels can’t cure a city’s ills. Reading is usually such a private activity that the idea of actively encouraging a city’s residents to read the same book seems counterintuitive, yet since One City One Book first launched in Dublin in 2006 with Flann O’Brien’s At Swim-Two-Birds, it’s been a great success. This year’s choice is The Coroner’s Daughter by Andrew Hughes, a captivating crime novel set in 1816.

One Dublin One Book (the name changed from One City One Book in 2021 to give it a wider reach with all the library authorities in Dublin) is organised by the Dublin Unesco City of Literature office within Dublin City Libraries, in partnership with other organisations.

One of the most egalitarian aspects of the initiative is how the book is selected. Jackie Lynam of the Dublin Unesco City of Literature office explains that The Coroner’s Daughter was suggested by a Dublin librarian after her book club read and loved it during lockdown.

“The books must have a connection to Dublin, either through the themes or the author,” Lynam says. “Every year as one campaign ends we put a call out to our staff and partners for suggestions for the next year, as well as taking suggestions at any time via our website from publishers, the literary community and the general public. In the early years, classic books such as Dracula, Gulliver’s Travels and Dubliners were chosen, but in recent years we have made the decision to choose a book by a living writer.”

In 2020, Christine Dwyer Hickey’s novel Tatty was selected. It was originally published in 2004, and she commented how satisfying revisiting it was after 16 years; almost the conclusion of the writing process.

The Coroner’s Daughter was first published in 2018, and Hughes too has enjoyed returning to this fictional world some years later.

“After you write a novel, it always stays with you, even when the spotlight moves elsewhere,” he says. “I can think of no other way in which a book can be revisited in such detail and with such a sense of celebration. It has been so lovely to explore the themes of the book once more and to plan specific events. And to see the cover on billboards and lamp-posts all over the city will be a huge thrill, if a bit surreal.”

The daughter of the novel’s title is Abigail Lawless, the curious, clever only child of the city coroner who has been raised amid the books and instruments of her father’s grim profession. Hughes says that The Epitome of Forensic Medicine, first published in 1816, “became my textbook for Abigail and her forensic adventures”.

From its memorable opening line — “For my 18th birthday, Father promised me the hand of a handsome young man, which he duly delivered mounted in a glass bell-jar” — to its gripping conclusion, The Coroner’s Daughter is an intriguing, atmospheric read. The novel opens with the death of a young nursemaid just days after she was accused of killing her own baby. Unconvinced by the official story, and undeterred by the restrictive society she lives in, resourceful Abigail takes it upon herself to investigate.

Her dangerous quest takes in dissection rooms and dead houses, Gothic churches and fine ballrooms. Fans will be glad to hear that, inspired by a recent stay at Tullynally Castle, Co Westmeath, to survey the archives of Thomas and Valerie Pakenham, Hughes is working on a sequel in which Abigail finds herself caught up in a ‘Big House’ murder mystery.

In 1816, Dublin was a city stirred by zealotry and civil unrest, torn between evangelical and rationalist dogma. The dust cloud from the eruption of Tambora in Indonesia the year before had settled over western Europe, turning the sun blood-red. That year without summer brought frost in July, and the lingering fog hanging over the city lends a menacing atmosphere to Abigail’s travails. Hughes has been researching the history of individual Georgian houses for years — his first book Lives Less Ordinary was a social history of Fitzwilliam Square — and he feels at home in 19th century Dublin.

His debut novel, The Convictions of John Delahunt, was told from the viewpoint of a true-life murderer and Dublin Castle informer in the 1840s. It’s important to Hughes that his novels have a genuine sense of place. When writing The Coroner’s Daughter, he drew inspiration from real-life coroner’s reports. “Each inquest was its own mini-drama,” he says.

One Dublin One Book events take place throughout April. Most are free, including discussions, talks, walks, readings, music performances and book club sessions in venues all over the city as well as in Dublin City Libraries, DLR Libraries, Fingal Libraries, South Dublin Libraries, and in Hughes’s home county of Wexford. Additional online events will take place in collaboration with the Irish embassies in Warsaw and Vancouver.

For the flagship event, ‘The Coroner’s Daughter: A Celebration’, which takes place in the Hugh Lane Gallery on April 20, Niall MacMonagle will interview Hughes about his journey from archivist to historical fiction author, exploring the themes, settings and characters of both his novels.

Other events include ‘The Anatomy of Crime’, in which Hughes and pathologists Dr Heidi Okkers and Dr Jill Roman will discuss the history of forensic science, the development of investigative techniques and their use in crime fiction.

James Scannell from the Old Dublin Society hosts an event on the police intelligence reports published in newspapers around the 1800s; while meteorologist Joanna Donnelly will speak about freak weather events in Irish history. A walking tour of Dublin’s north Georgian heart will be led by Arran Henderson of Dublin Decoded tours.

While community reading programmes such as this have had a mixed reception in some countries, there is no doubting their popularity in Ireland. Recent selections by Cork City Libraries include Cónal Creedon’s short story collection Pancho and Lefty Ride Again and The Art of Falling by Danielle McLaughlin. In both 2021 and 2022, the One Dublin One Book titles went on to be the most borrowed adult fiction title of the year in Dublin City Libraries.

Lynam notes that while the initiative has a loyal annual following, the different books attract a new audience each year: “We noticed that there were more men at our events the years we did The Barrytown Trilogy by Roddy Doyle and Echoland by Joe Joyce, and last year’s Nora by Nuala O’Connor attracted a general audience as well as those interested in James Joyce.”

Seattle librarian Nancy Pearl was right when she said asking a book to fit everyone’s agenda is a disservice to literature. Yet at a time when it seems all too easy for divisions and rifts to occur within the city’s communities, One Dublin One Book celebrates togetherness, one page at a time.

Booking for all events at www.onedublinonebook.ie.