The Coroner’s Daughter by Andrew Hughes: what you need to know about this year’s One Dublin One Book choice

Henrietta McKervey on the atmospheric novel set in 1816, a year without summer, and the events we can expect to see to mark an initiative that has been a huge hit with libraries

Andrew Hughes, whose novel The Coroner's Daughter has been selected as the 2023 One Dublin One Book. Photo by Una O'Connor Expand
The Coroner's Daughter by Andrew Hughes Expand

Andrew Hughes, whose novel The Coroner's Daughter has been selected as the 2023 One Dublin One Book. Photo by Una O'Connor

The Coroner's Daughter by Andrew Hughes

Henrietta McKervey

In 1998, Seattle librarian Nancy Pearl had an idea for a book club that wouldn’t be confined to small groups of like-minded readers, but instead would encompass the entire city. ‘If All of Seattle Read the Same Book’ was about literature, not civics, she stressed: novels can’t cure a city’s ills. Reading is usually such a private activity that the idea of actively encouraging a city’s residents to read the same book seems counterintuitive, yet since One City One Book first launched in Dublin in 2006 with Flann O’Brien’s At Swim-Two-Birds, it’s been a great success. This year’s choice is The Coroner’s Daughter by Andrew Hughes, a captivating crime novel set in 1816.

One Dublin One Book (the name changed from One City One Book in 2021 to give it a wider reach with all the library authorities in Dublin) is organised by the Dublin Unesco City of Literature office within Dublin City Libraries, in partnership with other organisations.

