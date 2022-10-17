Close

‘The Booker Prize’s influence has diminished since I won’ – Irish writers on how awards changed them

Claire Keegan will be hoping she walks away with the Booker Prize at this year’s ceremony. But is winning a big prize life-changing? 

Author Claire Keegan. Picture by Mac Innes Expand

Author Claire Keegan. Picture by Mac Innes

Emily Hourican

Tomorrow evening the winner of the 2022 Booker Prize will be announced from a shortlist of six that includes Claire Keegan, with her exquisite novel of 1980s Ireland, Small Things Like These.

If Keegan wins, along with the £50,000 prize money, she will be lauded alongside other Irish writers including Roddy Doyle, John Banville, Anne Enright and JG Farrell. The Booker is still one of the most prestigious of literary prizes, and perhaps the one that best connects with the book-buying public.

