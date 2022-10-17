‘The Booker Prize’s influence has diminished since I won’ – Irish writers on how awards changed them

Tomorrow evening the winner of the 2022 Booker Prize will be announced from a shortlist of six that includes Claire Keegan, with her exquisite novel of 1980s Ireland, Small Things Like These.

If Keegan wins, along with the £50,000 prize money, she will be lauded alongside other Irish writers including Roddy Doyle, John Banville, Anne Enright and JG Farrell. The Booker is still one of the most prestigious of literary prizes, and perhaps the one that best connects with the book-buying public.

However, it is not without controversy. Over the last few years it has weathered a succession of blows. There have been minor grumblings over the inclusion of graphic novels, and a crime novel (both in 2018) and far greater grumblings over splitting the prize between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo in 2019.

Although that was in fact the third time the prize has been split, it was unpopular. One noted author, who asked to remain anonymous, told me: “I don’t think the Booker has yet recovered from splitting the prize. It lost a lot of its mystique for me then, it felt like box-ticking. I used to care who won the Booker – I don’t anymore.”

Possibly the greatest gripe of all has been the admission, in 2014, of American writers, where previously only Commonwealth and Irish writers were eligible. As recently as 2018, 30 publishers signed a letter urging prize organisers to reverse the change, or risk a “homogenised literary future”.

All that – along with anecdotal speculation that it is getting harder to find judges as the reading requirements escalated (more books, longer books) – has fuelled plenty of chatter about irrelevance, dwindling sales impact and a loss of direction among judges who seem unsure whether to be populist or exclusivist.

So, what is the Booker now? And is it still the ultimate accolade?

Expand Close John Banville's' The Sea' won the 2005 Booker Prize / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Banville's' The Sea' won the 2005 Booker Prize

For Banville, who won for The Sea in 2005, it isn’t what it was. “The influence of the Booker Prize is much diminished since I won it. I’d say it increased sales of The Sea tenfold, if not more. They ruined the prize by allowing in the world. Before that it fascinated people because it was a peculiarly British institution, like the Royal Family, or Ascot. People were fascinated by the eccentricity of the thing.”

Despite the immediate increase, there was, he says, “no lasting effect”, in terms of later book sales. “The winner was forgotten within a few weeks. Now, it’s probably a few days.” As for the effect on his writing career generally? “None whatsoever. I’d be a very superficial writer indeed if the winning of a prize affected me in any way other than reducing my overdraft for a little while. And, as I say, the world forgets very quickly who won what, when.”

What did winning mean to him personally?” One experiences a certain childish pleasure for an hour or two,” he admits. “Then one has to go back to the desk, and the endless grind, as before. I don’t think people care much any more about literary prizes. The horse race aspect has evaporated. The world has changed greatly, and literature is hardly considered at all nowadays, except among the couple of thousand readers who always cared and always will.”

From an agent’s perspective, the Booker – and other major literary prizes – have a very definite function. “Any prize won means, at the very least, the author’s book jackets now have a powerful independent endorsement of quality,” says Ivan Mulcahy of MMB Creative, who represent authors including Lisa McInerney and Juno Dawson.

Video of the Day

“The biggest problem for authors is generally that book buyers have too much choice. A prize offers reassurance. It also increases the sense that this book – among so many others – is significant in some way.”

Within that, “the biggest impact in all respects is winning the Booker. Even being shortlisted makes very positive differences. That is more impactful even than being the winner of many other lesser prizes.

Expand Close 'Shuggie Bain' author Douglas Stuart / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'Shuggie Bain' author Douglas Stuart





“A prize on its own doesn’t guarantee a huge lift in sales – the book’s general appeal remains vital. But, given an appealing story by an intriguing author about something that feels pertinent, then a prize is a great boost.

“A Booker win will dramatically multiply the book sales level, again subject to all else being equal. Even a Booker shortlisting makes a big sales impact. It can be so dramatic that, if the book is published by a small press, it can be near impossible for them to reprint and distributes copies fast enough.”

To put that in context, sales figures for Anna Burns’s Milkman, 2018’s winner, showed a week-on-week increase of 880pc in the UK (963 copies, up to 9,446) then a further 99pc (9,446 copies, up to 18,786) the following week. In 2019, Evaristo’s Girl, Woman, Other sold 5,980 copies in the week after her joint win with Atwood, more than double its sales up to that point and a 1,340pc increase week-on-week.

Another popular winner was 2020’s Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart, which sold more than 25,000 copies in the UK, a 1,900pc increase on the week preceding the announcement. According to Nielsen, Anne Enright’s The Gathering sold a relatively modest 434 copies in the UK in the week before her 2007 win, jumping 1,283pc to 6,001 the week after.

There are Booker winners that don’t capture the public imagination to the same extent, but Susan Walsh, marketing manager of Dubray, is adamant about the commercial value of the Booker. “It has an immediate effect. Most titles would usually jump to our number one best-selling slot,” she says. Irish authors in particular “are usually very successful when they win a big prize”.

Is the ‘Booker effect’ as strong as it used to be? “Yes, our best-selling books of the year so far include Art of Losing by Alice Zeniter (winner of the 2022 Dublin Literary Award) and The Promise by Damon Galgut (winner of the 2021 Booker Prize) which is still selling very strongly.”

However, when it comes to a view of the lasting impact, Mulcahy is closer to Banville’s analysis. “The sales boost even for a Booker winner doesn’t necessarily mean that sales of their future titles will stay at the new high level,” he says.

Expand Close Lisa McInerney says awards can have a big impact on sales. Photo: Brid O'Donovan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lisa McInerney says awards can have a big impact on sales. Photo: Brid O'Donovan

“When the agent is negotiating a new deal for the author, yes, they would expect publishers to pay a higher advance than before they won the prize, but that advance is not likely to assume the author is now a permanent best-selling writer. Readers are fickle. In fact, there is usually more loyalty from readers of genre fiction, eg fantasy, future fiction generally or crime thriller series.”

Lisa McInerney, winner of the 2016 Women’s Prize for Fiction for her debut novel The Glorious Heresies, says the effect on sales of that book was “significant, and a lot of them literally overnight”.

What kind of an impact did the win have on her career? “It definitely brings security. The thinking is that you’ve proven yourself, to some degree. There’s shorthand built into your bio, now. And publishing is blessed – or cursed – with an over-abundance of riches. Anything that helps a writer stand out is helpful.”

As for long-term impact? “It’s hard to say, really. I mean, obviously your name as an author is more widely known, so that sort of post-prize recognition is probably built into everything you do afterwards.

“I don’t know what my sales would be like if I hadn’t won the Women’s Prize, because I won it for my debut. The Glorious Heresies still sells well, though, better than my later two, I think. I don’t follow sales numbers closely, because that’s a publisher’s game, and good or bad, it’s surprisingly little to do with me.”

Did her life change? “It did for me,” she says. “I’d been broke all my life, and I haven’t been broke since. I was invited to participate in more events and given more opportunities than I ever had been. Heresies was translated into multiple languages, something that delights me more than anything else. For a council house kid, it was utterly life-changing.”

Are there any downsides to winning?

“It brought its own anxieties, definitely – will readers expect the same book over and over again? But that’s the way of things. Writing is such a solitary, uncertain occupation. I spend more time doubting myself than feeling sure about myself, which is not in itself a bad thing.

There are writers I don’t rate who sell by the pallet

"Being your own harshest critic is a useful quality. When I’m having a frustrating work day, reminding myself that I’m a multi-award-winning author doesn’t actually help at all. It never feels real, or properly tangible.

“There are writers far better than me who’ve never won anything and don’t have that recognition. There are writers I don’t rate who sell by the pallet.”

For Joseph O’Connor, whose new novel My Father’s House is published in January, there is clear value. “My career as an author really began with a prize,” he says. “In 1989, I won the Hennessy Award for New Irish Writer of the Year, for a short story whose central character went on to feature in my debut novel, Cowboys and Indians. Then it was shortlisted for a big UK literary prize, the Whitbread, so my career was suddenly up and running.”

From there, the accolades kept coming. “The Pen Award, like the American Ireland Funds AWB Vincent Award which I won in 2022, is for a body of work rather than just one book, but winning any major award helps your current book because the news is reported and people into books get to hear about it.

“Winning the Irish Book Awards Novel of the Year Prize, which I did for my book Shadowplay, is a great joy in itself and also has a good impact on sales. Having a novel selected for Dublin One City One Book – my Ghost Light was selected in 2011 – also boosts sales. I think we’re very fortunate in Ireland that the media has an interest in books.

Expand Close Joseph O'Connor had his eyes on the real prize. Photo: Eric Cabanis / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Joseph O'Connor had his eyes on the real prize. Photo: Eric Cabanis

“Prizes shouldn’t matter, but the fact is that they do. So many books are published, and a prize or shortlisting helps a book to stand out. There’s also the less tangible but important side-effect of improving a writer’s confidence and confirming a publisher’s choices, the risk the publisher took, which is no small thing.

“All the above noted, I think it’s vital for a writer not to get fixated on prizes. I remember, a good many years ago, a truly exceptional novelist telling me he would be so shattered if his novel didn’t make the Booker shortlist that he would not be able to write again. To hitch your wellbeing to what is in the end an arbitrary decision by a judging panel is not wise.”

Interestingly, the biggest “life-changer” O’Connor identifies in his career “wasn’t a prize, as such, although it’s highly competitive. In 2004, my novel Star of the Sea was selected for Channel 4’s Richard and Judy Book Club. It went on to be the UK number one best-seller for 11 weeks and has since sold more than a million copies and been published in 40 languages, outselling the Booker winner that year, as sales of that level would in most years.”

And finally – a valuable reminder – there are other, more precious, kinds of reward.

“In 1994, a London-based television producer wrote to me to say she would be in Dublin that weekend,” O’Connor says. “She asked could we meet for a drink, she wanted to option my prize-winning debut novel Cowboys and Indians. That Friday evening we met in the Shelbourne Hotel bar, for about half an hour.

“On leaving, I found it difficult to get out the revolving doors of the hotel because of the massive arrow that Cupid had shot through my heart. Next day, I rang the television producer and asked her on a date. She replied that she would never, ever go on a date with me, we clearly wouldn’t be suited. This month we’ll have been married for 24 years. So, there are far lovelier prizes than the Booker to win.”

Fantastic Four: The pick of the Prize winners

Expand Close Anna Burns, the 2018 Man Booker Prize winning author. Photo: David Levenson / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Anna Burns, the 2018 Man Booker Prize winning author. Photo: David Levenson

Milkman

Anna Burns’s 2018 winner divided opinion between those who found it brilliantly original and stylistically inventive, and those who struggled with what they felt was a dense, sometimes difficult read. Ultimately, the ‘ayes’ have it. Milkman has stood the test of time, a Booker winner that has become more, rather than less, relevant



Shuggie Bain

The 2020 winner didn’t divide opinion. Almost everyone loved this 19th-century style account of a young boy growing up in the material and intellectual poverty of 1980s Glasgow with an alcoholic mother he adores. It was described by the judges’ chair as: “Intimate… challenging… compassionate.” The fact Douglas Stuart’s novel was rejected 44 times made the win all the more popular.

Expand Close Salman Rushdie won Best of the Booker for 'Midnight's Children'. Photo: Rachel Eliza Griffiths / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Salman Rushdie won Best of the Booker for 'Midnight's Children'. Photo: Rachel Eliza Griffiths





Midnight’s Children

Salman Rushdie’s novel won the prize in 1981, and then won the Best of the Booker in 2008, an award given to celebrate the 40th anniversary. That was decided from a shortlist that included Pat Barker’s The Ghost Road and Peter Carey’s Oscar and Lucinda, by online public vote. Midnight’s Children was the winner, scooping 36pc of the vote.



Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies

Both felt like they set new standards, even among Booker winners. Hilary Mantel’s first and second novels in the remarkable and ambitious trilogy telling of Thomas Cromwell’s life were both commercially and critically popular – with Bring Up the Bodies entering the official UK top 50 at the number one spot.