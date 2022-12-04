The best six nature books of the year

Eoghan Daltun’s 'An Irish Atlantic Rainforest' is a memoir-driven account of rewilding on the Beara Peninsula

“One of the penalties of an ecological education,” Aldo Leopold wrote. “Is that one lives alone in a world of wounds.”

The dual crises of climate and biodiversity collapse are now inextricable from day-to-day life. That’s not to say doom and gloom pervaded this year.

A can-do spirit was evident in many of the best natural history titles, perhaps because those closest to the subject don’t have the luxury of being able to throw in the towel.

Top of the heap is The Climate Book (Allen Lane), the brainchild of Greta Thunberg. She assembled this one-stop-shop so readers could be armed with the myriad research and science, all accessibly summarised by the world’s leading authorities. Short-form essays on everything from ice-shelf collapse, to food security, to fast fashion are interspersed with musings by the Swedish icon herself.

The disarming power of humour will be vital to changing attitudes, or so you are convinced reading Climate Worrier: A Hypocrite’s Guide to Saving the Planet (HarperCollins). Comedian and author Colm O’Regan pads his way through what environmentalism looks like from the perspective of a fretful fortysomething Corkonian suburbanite. A winning combination of drily hilarious and thought-provoking, often all at once.

The great Dara McAnulty uses the wonderment of nature in a bid to foster love and stewardship in younger readers. A Wild Child’s Book of Birds (Macmillan Children’s) is a gorgeously illustrated seasonal amble through the many marvels of bird life from the heroic young Ulsterman.

A talking point this year was An Irish Atlantic Rainforest (Hachette), Eoghan Daltun’s memoir-driven account of rewilding on the Beara Peninsula. A mixture of studious research and personal intimacy makes it a timely clarion call to restore some of our battered landscape’s original splendour.

While Daltun’s book carries a tension between what is and what could be, another kind of tension fuels A Line Above the Sky (Ebury Press). Not content with being a multi award-winning poet and novelist, Helen Mort made her creative non-fiction debut with this lyrical examination of how motherhood forced her to reassess the risks inherent in her great passion – mountain climbing.

Delving back through the layers and leaving no boulder unturned was The Granite Coast (O’Brien). This comprehensive illustrated chronicle sees painter and historian Peter Pearson chart how the South Dublin coastline was sculpted into a Victorian riviera. An ideal gift for anyone living between Dún Laoghaire and Dalkey.