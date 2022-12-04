The best six crime and popular fiction books of the year

This has been a vintage year for characters old and new. Again, Rachel (Michael Joseph) brings back one of Marian Keyes most-loved characters 20 years on. Keyes is always at her best when writing about the Walsh family and Again, Rachel is no exception. The ‘happy ever after’ at the end of Rachel’s Holiday didn’t last – life got in the way. This is a book that is utterly heartbreaking at times but also laugh-out-loud funny.

Ian Rankin’s Rebus is back in A Heart Full of Headstones (Orion) and readers are in for a shock as our favourite cop is now in the dock. Rankin keeps us guessing, and second guessing, as to why. This is a must-read for Rebus fans and includes not just his former protégée Siobhan Clarke and nemesis Ger Cafferty but also Malcolm Fox, the man from The Complaints.

The Ink Black Heart (Sphere), the long-awaited sixth book about detective duo, Cormorant Strike and Robin Ellacott, written by JK Rowling using the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, is a real page-turner. While the plot focuses on the myriad of dangers social media and the internet have loosed upon society, the relationship between Ellacott and Strike continues to fascinate.

An Irish woman writing Scandi crime sounds unusual, but Jo Spain nails it in The Last to Disappear (Quercus). Set in the fictional town of Koppe in Finland, Brit Alex Evans arrives to investigate the circumstances in which his wayward sister drowned. He discovers she’s not the first woman to come to harm. Fans of Wisting and other Scandi writing will love this.

On the surface Alex Marwood’s, The Island of Lost Girls (Sphere) seems to be a thinly disguised version of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes against young women and girls. It takes no stretch of the imagination to see the similarities between grotesquely fat and monstrously rich Matthew Meade and his daughter Tatiana, to Robert and Ghislaine Maxwell. There’s also a prince that everyone is keen to impress. Marwood, however, goes beyond high-end trafficking, and looks at the misogynistic culture that allows exploitation to thrive. Grim but gripping.

On the flip-side, Jane Fallon’s Just Got Real (Michael Joseph) is a funny romp about three middle-aged women who, having been duped by the same man, decide to enact their revenge. Sometimes there’s a thin line between comedy and crime.