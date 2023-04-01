| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

The best new children’s books to read this Easter, chosen by Sarah Webb

Keep little ones entertained over the mid-term break with these literary treats for every age

Marvellous Margot by Lou Peacock, illustrated by Ingela P Arrhenius (Nosy Crow) Expand
Standing on One Leg is Hard by Erika McGann and Clive McFarland Expand
My Baba&rsquo;s Garden by Jordan Scott and Sydney Smith Expand
Fairy Hill by Marita Conlon-McKenna Expand
Catfish Rolling by Clara Kumagai Expand
Image from Púcaí Scmhúcaí by Gabriel Rosenstock. Illustration by Úna Woods Expand
Standing On One Leg is Hard, written by Erika McGann, illustrated by Clive McFarland Expand

Close

Marvellous Margot by Lou Peacock, illustrated by Ingela P Arrhenius (Nosy Crow)

Marvellous Margot by Lou Peacock, illustrated by Ingela P Arrhenius (Nosy Crow)

Standing on One Leg is Hard by Erika McGann and Clive McFarland

Standing on One Leg is Hard by Erika McGann and Clive McFarland

My Baba&rsquo;s Garden by Jordan Scott and Sydney Smith

My Baba’s Garden by Jordan Scott and Sydney Smith

Fairy Hill by Marita Conlon-McKenna

Fairy Hill by Marita Conlon-McKenna

Catfish Rolling by Clara Kumagai

Catfish Rolling by Clara Kumagai

Image from Púcaí Scmhúcaí by Gabriel Rosenstock. Illustration by Úna Woods

Image from Púcaí Scmhúcaí by Gabriel Rosenstock. Illustration by Úna Woods

Standing On One Leg is Hard, written by Erika McGann, illustrated by Clive McFarland

Standing On One Leg is Hard, written by Erika McGann, illustrated by Clive McFarland

/

Marvellous Margot by Lou Peacock, illustrated by Ingela P Arrhenius (Nosy Crow)

Sarah Webb

Easter holidays are just around the corner. Chocolate and a book make the perfect combination and here are some tasty reads that will keep young readers of all ages engaged.

Why not try one yourself? Modern children’s books are full of inspiration and hope. Once you start you may never look back.

Age 2+

Most Watched

Privacy