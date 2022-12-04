The best eight politics books of the year

Publishing moves in waves. If last year’s Irish history and politics books were hooked on partition, this year more take on whether a united Ireland is possible and what it might look like. Some are polemics, full of tendentious arguments that assume that a united Ireland is a ‘natural’ end. Others are dull and full of self-importance. These charges can’t be levelled at Malachi O’Doherty who combines personal memoir with acute analysis in Can Ireland Be One? (Merrion Press). Questioning the idea that there is such a thing as a single Irish nation, he finds it’s all a bit more complicated than that.

One of those who jumped feet first into a conflict she didn’t understand was Rose Dugdale. Seán O’Driscoll’s Heiress, Rebel, Vigilante, Bomber (Sandycove) shows Dugdale was an oddity, which makes her biography so interesting. She was born into a pillar of English upper class society. Discovering radical politics in the late 1960s she searched for the radicals most convenient to her. O’Driscoll is too taken with the romance of her story to question its morality or impact on others.

That can’t take away from the fascinating, well-told story though.

Taoisigh and the Arts (Martello) by Kevin Rafter has many stories, all well-told, of how different Taoisigh and Ireland’s artists and writers used and abused each other. Some Taoisigh were proudly ignorant of the arts, others vain and nervous of how they might be portrayed. It shows both artists and Taoisigh obsessed by money. Though the pandemic now seems a distant memory, we saw the best book coverage of it in Pandemonium (Gill Books). Hugh O’Connell and Jack Horgan-Jones’ book is a very rough draft of history of how Ireland dealt with the health threat. This is a case study in political decision making under pressure, where personal animosities and egos come to the fore.

The migrant crisis is the other crisis the world has seen in the last decade. My Fourth Time, We Drowned (4th Estate) by Sally Hayden is searing and important journalism that documents the lives of migrants. If we have become inured to the images of boatloads seeking refuge in Europe this will remind us of their humanity, and the less than humane ways the EU and UN deal with them. The basis on which migrants make the perilous journeys is often to flee war and economic hardship brought about by political forces. In Disorder (Oxford) Helen Thompson expertly joins the dots between debt, energy prices, inflation and political instability.

The invasion of Ukraine prompted a spate of publishing on Putin and Russia, some of which read like they were rushed to the printer to catch that wave. Mary Sarotte’s Not One Inch (Yale) isn’t like that. She gives a very detailed account of the expansion of Nato. Her nuanced account, based on new evidence, shows that the US never made a promise to Russia that Nato’s borders would move ‘not one inch’ eastwards. Sarotte doesn’t absolve the US from blame, but this should be read by those who tend to heap most blame for the Russian invasion on the west.

Russia is the cause of just some of the threats the world faces in 2023. Nouriel Roubini’s forecast of the financial crisis in 2008 looks positively rosy when compared to Megathreats (John Murray). He identifies ten threats, including the ‘Mother-of-all Debt Crisis’, a demographic time bomb, climate change and an out-of-control artificial intelligence. Roubini isn’t one of nature’s optimists, but he hopes that a self-confident west can fuel economic growth by investing in climate-aiding clean energy and other new technologies. That might remove some of the power that anti-democratic countries, that supply energy and have acted as our workshops, hold over us.