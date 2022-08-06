| 7.2°C Dublin

The 50 hottest books coming out this autumn

Get set for a bumper harvest, with novels from the biggest names in fiction, revealing memoirs from Irish stars and non-fiction that asks the big questions

Rainy days: Bono, in action for U2 in 2010, will bring out his memoir in November. Photo by Gennady Avramenko via Getty Images Expand
Donal Ryan's new book, Queen of Dirt Island, is released this month. Photo by Gerry Mooney Expand
Back to the 16th century: Hamnet author Maggie O&rsquo;Farrell returns with The Marriage Portrait. Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images Expand
John Boyne releases All the Broken Places, a follow-up to The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas in September Expand
Greta Thunberg has brought together 100 leading experts for The Climate Book, out in October. Photo by Alex Board Expand
Graham Norton published his first novel in 2016. Photo by Darragh Kane Expand
Celeste Ng publishes her thid novel in October. Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images Expand
Boxing star Kellie Harrington has teamed up with Roddy Doyle to release her memoir. Photo by Tommy Dickson Expand
Matthew Perry is releasing a new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing Expand
Jayne A Quan's debut collection of essays All This Happened, More or Less is out in September Expand
Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout is out in October Expand

Niamh Donnelly

A list of 50 books may seem lengthy, but it won’t surprise book lovers that 50 wasn’t nearly enough to cover all the riches coming our way this autumn. The final cut, comprising a much-anticipated Bono memoir, a new graphic novel from Booker-longlisted Nick Drnaso, fresh offerings from Ian McEwan, Elizabeth Strout and Colm Tóibín, and much more, is as varied as it is mouth-watering. So, in no particular order...

Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story by Bono (Hutchinson Heinemann, November)
The first telling of the rock star’s story from his own perspective attempts to capture “what I’d previously only sketched in songs”. With each chapter named after a U2 song, Surrender chronicles Paul Hewson’s early life, the loss of his mother, his life in music and activism and much more.

