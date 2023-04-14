Ten children’s books for Autism Acceptance Month

Every April, autistic people and members of the autism community campaign to raise awareness, improve understanding and cultivate acceptance of autistic people in society. The initiative is known as Autism Acceptance Month and was founded by autistic disability rights activist Paula C Durbin-Westby in 2011. In honour of Autism Acceptance Month, here is a selection of ten engaging, insightful, and neuro-affirmative books about autism for young readers. Affirmative portrayals of autism in literature are essential for enhancing our collective understanding of the autistic experience. This belief is what inspired me to write my own novel, Freya Harte is Not a Puzzle (for age 13+), which was published by the O’Brien Press last month. Written from my own autistic perspective, it tells the story of a teenage girl learning to embrace her autistic self. Like the other books listed here, I hope it is an enjoyable and insightful read. Happy Autism Acceptance Month!





Pablo and the Noisy Party by Andrew Brenner and Sumita Majumdar

Many people are familiar with the Belfast-made cartoon Pablo, about a young autistic boy and his imaginary animal friends, and now the stories are available as picture books. Andrew Brenner, the show’s head writer, conducted extensive research to ensure a respectful and accurate portrayal of autism. Sumita Majumdar, who voices Wren on the show, is autistic herself. Like the show, the books gently explore overwhelming situations for Pablo, such as his cousin’s birthday party, and ways a young autistic person might cope. Age 3+



A Day with No Words by Tiffany Hammond

This is one to pre-order. Hammond has built up a significant following over the years on social media, where she shares her experiences as a black autistic woman and mother of autistic sons (find her under the handle @fidgets.and.fries). Her debut picture book, forthcoming from Simon & Schuster this May, tells the story of an autistic mother and son who use augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) devices to communicate. Beautiful illustrations by Kate Cosgrove evocatively capture the sensory experiences of the non-speaking young boy and convey the power of AAC. Age 4+



Benji, the Bad Day and Me by Sally J Pla

Sammy’s day has gone from bad to worse, but he can’t vent about it when he gets home from school for fear of upsetting Benji, his autistic younger brother. Sammy is frustrated at having to tiptoe around Benji and wishes Mama would wrap him up in a comfort blanket, like she does when Benji is sad. Sammy is certain his family doesn’t notice his bad mood until Benji appears and wraps Sammy in his blanket. This picture book about brotherly love is a kind and sensitive portrayal of a neurodiverse family. Age 5+

Expand Close Dara McAnulty’s writing illustrates the joy heightened senses can also bring. Photo by David Conachy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dara McAnulty’s writing illustrates the joy heightened senses can also bring. Photo by David Conachy





Wild Child: A Journey Through Nature by Dara McAnulty, illustrated by Barry Falls

Some of the best-known naturalists, environmentalists and climate activists today are autistic, including Chris Packham, Greta Thunberg, Temple Grandin and Irish writer Dara McAnulty. Autistic people are often deeply sensitive to the sights, sounds and smells of the world, which can be overwhelming, but Dara’s writing illustrates the joy heightened senses can also bring. Readers are encouraged to look at and listen to the natural world more closely in this fascinating book, which is beautifully illustrated by Barry Falls. Older teen readers will enjoy Dara’s first book, Diary of a Young Naturalist. Age 7+



Perfectly Weird, Perfectly You: A Scientific Guide to Growing Up by Dr Camilla Pang

Growing up, autistic scientist Pang often felt she experienced the world from the outside looking in. While this could be a lonely experience, it also made her a shrewd observer of human behaviour and social norms. In her debut children’s book, which takes a similar approach to her award-winning adult book Explaining Humans, she applies scientific principles to understand and explain human nature and everyday interactions. Ideal for science enthusiasts and fans of Luke O’Neill’s What Makes Us Human. Age 8+

Expand Close Aoife Dooley, author of Finding My Voice and Frankie's World. Photo by Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aoife Dooley, author of Finding My Voice and Frankie's World. Photo by Frank McGrath





Finding My Voice by Aoife Dooley

Irish illustrator Dooley is known for her bright and punchy style, which translates perfectly to the graphic novel form. Finding My Voice is the sequel to her debut, Frankie’s World, and follows loveable, talkative Frankie in her first year of secondary school. Frankie loves rock music, Pokémon and her friends. Since learning that she’s autistic, she also finally understands that she’s not an alien; her brain is simply wired differently. A heartfelt and entertaining read by an autistic writer. Age 9+



A Kind of Spark by Elle McNicoll

When McNicoll first addressed publishers about the need for better autism representation in children’s fiction, she was told that nobody would be interested in reading books about or by autistic people. Thankfully, that didn’t stop the autistic writer from penning the multi-award-winning A Kind of Spark, a novel about 11-year-old Addie, who campaigns for a memorial in honour of women who were tried as witches in her Scottish hometown. The book was recently adapted for television by the BBC and McNicoll continues to write neuro-affirmative children’s fiction. Age 10+



Geek Girl by Holly Smale

When Smale’s debut novel was first published in 2013, many readers wondered if the protagonist, Harriet Manners, was autistic. Manners, who is a teen model (Smale was also one), is intelligent, particular and struggles in social situations. Smale denied that Harriet was autistic at first, but changed her mind after learning that she herself is autistic. Although it is not mentioned in this six-book series, Smale now warmly identifies her popular protagonist as being autistic. More good news: Geek Girl is being adapted by Netflix. Age 11+



All the Pieces of Me by Rebecca Westcott and Libby Scott

The third novel by this bestselling duo follows autistic teen Tally as she navigates school and family life. What makes this series unique is the authentic diary entries of Libby Scott, who was a teenager when the series began, which are interwoven throughout and offer a unique insight into the mind of a real autistic young person. Readers will relate to and empathise with Tally as she tries to make new friends and find her place in the world. Age 11+



Speechless by Fiacre Ryan

As a non-speaking autistic person, 21-year-old Fiacre spent much of his early life being underestimated by professionals, despite having a bright and curious mind. At 13, he learned to use the “rapid prompting method”, which enabled him to communicate his thoughts at last. Since then, he has achieved many of his personal goals, including sitting the Leaving Certificate and publishing his first book. Speechless is a stunning collection of poetry and personal reflections by a sharp and sensitive voice. Not a children’s book per se, but suitable for teens. Age 15+



Méabh Collins is a writer from Dublin. She holds an M Phil in Children's Literature from Trinity College Dublin, where she is pursuing a PhD. In recent years, she has worked as a primary school teacher and in children's and Irish language publishing. ‘Freya Harte is Not a Puzzle’ is her first novel