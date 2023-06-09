Ten books to help dyslexic children grow into confident readers

Many young readers with dyslexia can feel overwhelmed by pages crammed full of text but here are a selection of children’s books that can help them fall in love with reading

Irish author and illustrator Aoife Dooley with her book Finding My Voice and nine other children's books suitable for young readers with dyslexia. Photo by Frank McGrath

As someone who grappled with dyslexia for years, and as a parent of a child with dyslexia, I know the frustration that comes with trying to get struggling readers to read. I also know the immense joy that comes with watching them fall in love with books and, with time, grow into confident and happy readers.