A new biography of French first lady Brigitte Macron appears to have confirmed the existence of a long-rumoured erotic novel written by her husband about the early days of their romance, when she was his married teacher.

Teenage Emmanuel Macron wrote erotic novel about his affair with Brigitte, new book claims

The book says the text focused on Emmanuel Macron's controversial relationship with the woman who was his drama teacher before becoming his wife.

Mr Macron's youthful literary aspirations have already been well documented, but the new book, titled 'Brigitte Macron, l'affranchie' (Brigitte Macron, Liberated), claims it has proof of the erotic fiction. It quotes a neighbour of his family in the town of Amiens, who was a typist by profession, who says that he approached her for help.

Racy "I knew him from the neighbourhood and one day he asked me to type up 300 pages of his novel," she told biographer Maelle Brun.

"It was a daring novel, a little racy!" " The names were of course not the same but I think he had to express what he felt at the time," she said.

The woman, who was not named, said she did not keep a copy of the manuscript which today would likely spark great interest among the many who are fascinated by the presidential couple, who have an age gap of 24 years. He has just turned 40 and she is 64. The Elysée, contacted by reporters, declined to comment on the book's existence.

But if true, this would not be the first time a French head of state turned his hand to saucy prose.

Ex-president Valery Giscard d'Estaing in 2009 published a romantic novel clearly modelled on himself and the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

The fictional pair consummate their relationship on a train following a 1984 ceremony to mark the anniversary of the D-Day landings, and then follow on with steamy romps at French country houses and in a series of palaces. Many lesser French politicians have also successfully turned their hand to erotic fiction. The current Prime Minister, Édouard Philippe, co-wrote "In the Shadows", a political thriller crossed with erotica, while Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire published "The Minister", which features a decidedly risqué scene involving the main character and his wife on a trip to Venice.

