Tanya Sweeney: Little Women’s big ideas still relevant in today’s world

"You are the gull, Jo, strong and wild, fond of the storm and the wind, flying far out to sea, and happy all alone."

When I read Little Women at around 9 or 10 years old (sandwiched inbetween Roald Dahl’s The Twits and a premature peek at Judy Blume’s Forever), I had no real idea what was really at the heart of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women.

To me, it was about sisterly love and very four different girls getting along together under the one roof, with a lad next door sort of in love with all of them. Later on in the book, romance finds the March girls in very different ways; each of them is drawn to, or pushes against, domesticity. At 10, you don’t really understand that girls can and do struggle trying to find their place in the world.

It was only a few years later, when I revisited the book as a teenager, that I understood that Little Women is primarily about how women can, should and want to be. Later again, the book revealed yet more subtext: one woman’s version of an ideal life is no greater or smaller than anyone else’s. Leaving the cosiness of the family you grew up in is often hard. And ambition comes in many different shades.

