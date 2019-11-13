This year's Dublin Book Festival promises to celebrate Irish published authors with a packed programme featuring more than 60 events.

Take it as read: Book festival to celebrate Irish authors

The annual festival was launched yesterday and it will run from tomorrow until Sunday.

Pictured at the National Library of Ireland on Kildare Street with a Christmas tree made from books are author Jessica Traynor, actor Stephen Rea and three-year-old Jack Siron.

The festival focuses on Irish authors and this year's event will continue the tradition of promoting and supporting Irish literary voices, old and new.

Events taking place will include the launch of Correspondences: An Anthology to Call for an End to Direct Provision, edited by Rea and Traynor, and a special evening of conversation and performance with Pat McCabe.

There will also be a number of in-depth conversations to choose from, including events featuring Caitríona Perry and Richie Sadlier, as well as an afternoon of laughs with Colm O'Regan and Bernard O'Shea.

