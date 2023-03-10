| 0.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sufferer or Saver – which type of people pleaser are you?

Self-help author Natalie Lue on the five styles of people pleasing and how to set boundaries

Natalie Lue Expand
There are many reasons why a person might find it hard to say 'no' Expand
Writer and podcaster Natalie Lue Expand
'The Joy of Saying No' by Natalie Lue Expand

Close

Natalie Lue

Natalie Lue

There are many reasons why a person might find it hard to say 'no'

There are many reasons why a person might find it hard to say 'no'

Writer and podcaster Natalie Lue

Writer and podcaster Natalie Lue

'The Joy of Saying No' by Natalie Lue

'The Joy of Saying No' by Natalie Lue

/

Natalie Lue

Natalie Lue

This is the image- and reputation-management style of people pleasing that focuses on trying to influence and control other people’s feelings and behaviour by performing at being a good person .

1. Gooding

Your style is Gooding if...

• The primary driver is about being positively perceived at all costs.

Most Watched

Privacy