Stories for our times: How the lockdown inspired Irish authors

At the beginning of February, the author William Sutcliffe revealed on Twitter: “I have been a professional writer for more than twenty years. I have made my living from the resource of my imagination. Last night I had a dream about unloading the dishwasher.” This tweet inspired a newspaper article where various authors echoed Sutcliffe’s sentiments about the pandemic stifling their creative impetus.

For many Irish writers, however, the last year has proven to be a fruitful time. The annual RTÉ Short Story competition in honour of Francis MacManus, which is currently open for submissions, received an unprecedented 4,000 entries in 2020, twice as many as it had in 2019.

Sarah Binchy, the competition’s producer, says that only one of last year’s shortlisted stories directly addressed the pandemic.

“In a bigger sweep through all last year’s entries, there were a lot of stories about death and mortality, more than usual, maybe for obvious reasons,” she says.

“Vincent [Woods], one of our judges last year, said there was a palpable sense of unease and anxiety. He could detect that in the stories he was reading. But when it comes to what makes it to the shortlist, it isn’t the theme that matters so much as the way the writer handles it.”

56 Days, Catherine Ryan Howard’s new crime novel, is about a couple locked down in Dublin, and will be published by Corvus this August. The inspiration for the novel came about last year when Ryan Howard heard the deputy chief medical officer of the UK advising new couples to either break up or move in together.

“At the start of a relationship we all tell a few white lies, but in this case there’s no one to contradict anything either of them are saying,” she explains.

Ryan Howard was partway through writing a different book before she “came clean” that she was writing a novel set during the pandemic.

“I’m as interested as my publishers are to see if people actually want to read about this,” she jokes.

For Ryan Howard, who is a full-time writer, lockdown removed a lot of her “excuses and distractions”.

“I think, on the whole, it helped me,” she says.

“At the time I was living near Leeson Street Bridge and even when I was down to two kilometres I was in the city centre. I’d go out for my walk and see the city in a way I hadn’t seen it before. I could come home and put it into whatever chapter I was writing at the time.”

RTÉ arts correspondent and author Sinéad Crowley wrote her new novel, The Belladonna Maze, over the last year late at night when her children, aged eight and 11, were in bed. The novel, a ghost story, is set in a big house in the west of Ireland and will be published in 2022 by Head of Zeus.

Expand Close Sinead Crowley / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sinead Crowley

“I’m quite good at squirrelling away time,” she says.

“One of the things I actually missed during the pandemic was my kids’ sporting activities, because I used to drop them to things and sit in the car with a laptop for an hour.

“But I think you end up being quite good with time when you’re busy. Sometimes if you know you only have an hour, you’ll do an hour.”

Debut author Niamh Mulvey wrote a short story collection during lockdown for which she has landed a deal with Picador.

Expand Close Niamh Mulvey / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Niamh Mulvey

Mulvey, originally from Kilkenny, has lived and worked in London for the last 10 years, recently setting up a children’s publisher and working as a freelance editor.

“It’s not as if lockdown disrupted my routine — I was already in a state of disruption anyway with my work life,” she says.

“Lockdown happened and I was like, ‘what am I supposed to be doing now?’ I didn’t have childcare anymore, and my two children were at home.

“Writing the stories was one thing that I could do and come back to every day if I had an hour. It didn’t matter if they were any good or not, it was just about enjoying writing them.”

Mulvey’s agent, Dublin-born Sallyanne Sweeney, who works at the London-based literary agency Mulcahy Associates, confirms that submissions have gone up in the last year.

“In terms of what I’d like to see more of: when there’s so much bad news, I’d really like escapist reads, something that will transport you; fiction set in other places when we’re spending so much time at home,” she says.

“Some of the more positive things to come out of the last year have been celebrating family and friends, hopes and kindness and being connected even while apart, and they’re the kinds of things I’m looking for.

“There’s been a lot of talk over the last while about uplifting fiction or ‘up lit’, and that is something readers are responding to.”

Read More

Online Editors