Siobhan MacGowan: ‘It was instilled in us that we were Irish and not English’

Siobhan and her older brother Shane MacGowan, frontman of the Pogues, were formed by their Irish ancestry. Their grandparents’ folk tales heavily influence her work, including her new novel The Graces

Drawn to history: Siobhan MacGowan in Dromineer, Co Tipperary. Photo by Paul McCarthy

Tanya Sweeney Yesterday at 15:33