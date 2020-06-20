Sinead Gleeson scoops Dalkey Book Festival’s €10,000 emerging writer award

“Age doesn’t matter, the work does,” declared Sinead Gleeson who won the Dalkey Book Festival’s Emerging Writer Award — and €10,000 — tonight for her assured collection of essays, Constellations.

The Novel of the Year, with a prize of €20,000, was won by Christine Dwyer Hickey for The Narrow Land, her luminous reimagining of the life of Edward and Josephine Hopper. It crowned a brilliant few days for Hickey who last week won the prestigious Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction and a cheque for £25,000.

Dalkey is normally thronged this weekend with writers and readers. Conceived a decade ago by Sian Smyth and her husband, economist David McWilliams, in response to recessionary times, the Dalkey Book Festival became an unmissable stop on the literary circuit.

The pandemic put paid to this year’s plans. However, with remarkable prescience, in early March Sian launched the Dalkey Literary Awards. In collaboration with Zurich Insurance, aimed exclusively at Irish writers and with a total prize fund of €30,000, these awards have, for the time being, replaced the festival and last night the winners were announced in an online ceremony.

“Not a bad week’s work,” she said, adding: “You have to sell an awful lot of books to get that sort of money. I think they’re very good to go ahead with the awards, they could have easily put it on the long finger.”

For Sinead Gleeson, the money will give her that most precious of gifts — time. “I’ve had a couple of essays to write and I’ve been finding that quite difficult. I find I’m distracted more easily, being home with the kids, it’s been tricky.

“But once I’ve finished these essays and two reviews, because of Dalkey, I can take a break and write. I’m 20,000 words into a novel.”

She was also delighted to be on ‘such a lovely shortlist’; her fellow nominees included Nicole Flattery, Lucy Sweeney Byrne, Ronan Hession, Adrian Duncan and Eleanor Fitzsimons.

“There’s not a lot of places for non-fiction to get noticed so Dalkey are to be applauded,” she commented, adding “everyone is obsessed with the new young thing, so it’s great for mid-career authors to be recognised. It’s a good lesson that emerging doesn’t mean young.”

Writer Caoilinn Hughes, who along with broadcaster Rick O’Shea and poet Gary Jermyn judged the Emerging Writer, praised Constellations as “a highly distinctive, beautifully-executed essay collection that exposes the body as a site of infinite conflict… through generosity of detail and contemplation, Gleeson darkens the page with hard-earned experience and insight. In that darkness, she makes so much glimmer — from the life-saving scalpel to thousands of strangers’ eyes in a night-time field, moving to the same music.”

And it will be music to book lovers’ ears that the “best little festival in the world” as Salman Rushdie once described it, will be back in full swing in June 2021.

Online Editors