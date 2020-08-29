Should we be offended by the rise of the sensitivity reader?

A research tool, or the woke police out to stifle creative flowerings? An exercise in ass-covering in the era of cancel culture, or just another primary source to incorporate?

In light of Donal Ryan's recent revelation that his majestic new novel Strange Flowers was run past a 'sensitivity reader' to reduce the risk of causing offence, the growth of these filters in publishing is up for discussion.

If only we could agree what a sensitivity reader was. What became apparent when researching the subject is that confusion exists about what exactly they do. This uncertainty, mixed with the minefield of today's online culture wars, meant that some authors contacted for this piece felt the issue was too much of a hot potato to talk about for fear of saying the wrong thing - and who could blame them? Others shrugged and asked what the big deal was.

Writing Diversely, a website offering a directory of sensitivity reading services, defines it as reviewing a manuscript "for internalised bias and negatively charged language" as well as "clichés, tropes, and authenticity". "Even though there is no one way to be, minority communities have cultural norms and sensitivity readers can help you stay true to those norms," it says.

This definition, however, seems an over-complication to some authors who merely view sensitivity readers as part of thorough research, a way to ensure that a character beyond their personal experience is ringing true. Mammoth-selling Neil Gaiman is one.

"I've had friends read my stuff to make sure that I didn't look like an idiot for writing about something I didn't know anything about for as long as I've been writing," he tells me. "Most writers I know do. I've been reading stuff for my friends with my Englishman hat on or my Jewish hat on for over 30 years, to catch things that the writers might have failed to grasp. I think not using readers who can help you do better as a writer is foolish."

Like Gaiman, Dave Rudden also writes speculative fiction. He employed the services of sensitivity readers to do justice to two characters in particular - an Iranian-American girl and a trans boy. Inclusive Minds, a collective dedicated to promoting diversity in books, matched him with two readers who gave feedback.

"I remember being at a dinner party, and listening to an author boast about how he had lived with actual wolves in order to write a book about wolves, and then in the same breath sneer at the thought of 'having' to hire a sensitivity reader in order to learn more about a perspective not his own," Rudden recalls.

"I've also heard people say that 'they limit imagination' or 'what the writer can do,' and that to me also seems kind of silly, because my experience is that there is nothing more fascinating than listening to people. I certainly don't feel like I 'have' to do it to placate some imagined PC culture crowd. I write for kids and teenagers, and if I write a fictional young person that doesn't ring true to a real young person, then that's on me. It's a matter of accuracy as much as it is respect."

Rudden cites the recent furore over Channel 4 proposing to do a comedy set during the Famine, or the American propensity for saying 'St Patty's Day' as examples on a spectrum of things that might grate an Irish person. "It's worth remembering that what matters to you is based on where you're standing."

But what happens when the grating is intentional? What if you trade in despicable types who need to be offensive?

In his recent comic caper The Lammisters, crime writer Declan Burke trod carefully with a character who was an old Hollywood Jewish movie mogul. However, Burke is apprehensive about the idea of sensitivity readers because as far as he is concerned, authors - and, indeed, publishers - should already be hot to these things and make provisions.

"Can the author be really so unaware of what his or her words say that they don't realise the work is 'offensive' or 'toxic'? If they are, then they really shouldn't be published," he says. "And if the book is deliberately being offensive and toxic (on the basis of race, say, or gender), then the publisher has a big question to answer: is the deliberate offence there to provoke debate and raise consciousness, or is it simply intended to insult and denigrate? I imagine a sensitivity reader would have got an eyeful reading Ulysses, not least because Joyce set out to be provocative."

Bethany Rutter is a London-based writer and sensitivity reader who specialises in body positivity. She was contacted by crime author Liz Nugent to look over a character in Our Little Cruelties with an eating disorder. Nugent says her publishers didn't want her "to go there at all", but she felt a responsibility to reflect the experience of such a character truthfully.

"It's about whether the character is contextualised within the book," Rutter says. "Obviously most characters Liz writes are not pleasant people. From my point of view, it would totally follow that they would be saying unpleasant things about people, so a Liz Nugent book is quite a hard one to be a sensitivity reader for.

"It's perhaps less important for adult books. I write for young adults so there is this duty of care of what you write and how you write it, that it doesn't leave a long-lasting impression on young people."

The feedback is always framed as advice rather than instructions, but you couldn't imagine any author ignoring such advice these days.

Mehr Husain, a British-Pakistani writer and sensitivity reader, says the reader has a duty to do their own research and impress their credentials upon the author. "You're not tinkering with a storyline; you're making it seem more authentic," he says.

The author is giving their work to a stranger, and that can be frightening, he adds.

"You [as a sensitivity reader] want the other person to know that you know your job. You're not just sitting there going, 'Oh, this is nice. This is good. I don't personally like this.' You have to let them know you know what you're talking about, that you're familiar with text, with the literature. These things make a huge difference. The idea is not to cause offence or fight back, it's to have dialogue, to say, 'you've done this, that's fine. How about we tweak it in such a manner? Do you think this might work for you?'"