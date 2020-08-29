| 9.5°C Dublin

Should we be offended by the rise of the sensitivity reader?

Many authors are getting professional advice when stepping outside the realm of their own experience. Hilary A White asks if it is a valuable service or an example of 'cancel culture' stifling creativity

Our Little Cruelties: Liz Nugent used a sensitivity reader who specialises in body positivity for her latest novel

Our Little Cruelties: Liz Nugent used a sensitivity reader who specialises in body positivity for her latest novel

Hilary A White

A research tool, or the woke police out to stifle creative flowerings? An exercise in ass-covering in the era of cancel culture, or just another primary source to incorporate?

In light of Donal Ryan's recent revelation that his majestic new novel Strange Flowers was run past a 'sensitivity reader' to reduce the risk of causing offence, the growth of these filters in publishing is up for discussion.

If only we could agree what a sensitivity reader was. What became apparent when researching the subject is that confusion exists  about what exactly they do. This uncertainty, mixed with the minefield of today's online culture wars, meant that some authors contacted for this piece felt the issue was too much of a hot potato to talk about for fear of saying the wrong thing - and who could blame them? Others shrugged and asked what the big deal was.