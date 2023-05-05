Sara Baume: ‘I’m not ashamed of my British heritage’

The award-winning author of Seven Steeples on her ‘last chance’ nomination for the Dylan Thomas Prize, her fluid sense of national identity, and how the cost of living has hit artists

Sara Baume is commenting on a recent controversy over her identity when she stops mid-sentence. “This bird is a dunnock,” she interjects, nodding towards a brown bird flittering near us in Cork’s Fitzgerald’s Park. The tiny creature could have gone unnoticed as it hopped about in the sun. But readers of the West Cork-based author’s three novels, non-fiction book and essays will be unsurprised to learn that she is always aware of the grounding power of the natural world.