Sally Rooney’s refusal to allow her book be translated by Israeli publisher ‘impedes peace’, country’s foreign ministry says

The Israeli foreign ministry has accused Sally Rooney of impeding peace in the Middle East by refusing a request to have her book translated into Hebrew.

The bestselling Irish author said she supported a cultural boycott of Israel and would not allow the translation rights for her latest novel to be sold to an Israeli publishing house. She explained her decision as an expression of solidarity with Palestinians "in their struggle for freedom, justice and equality". The Irish author said Modan "does not publicly distance itself from apartheid".

A spokesman for Israel's foreign ministry said that Rooney's decision impeded peace in the Holy Land, while Israel’s embassy in Ireland said it was disappointed in her decision.

"This is an unfortunate position that promotes narrow-mindedness and impedes peace, dialogue, or any meaningful change. Literature is a tool to promote dialogue and conversation," the ministry said. "There is something inherently flawed with an intellectual who refuses to engage in conversation, and instead supports the silencing of opinion."

Nurit Tinari, director of the foreign ministry's culture division, said: "The boycott movement is an illegitimate campaign that has been tainted with anti-Semitism since the day it was founded through to today. Literature and art are meant to foster dialogue. We would expect an author to want to foster dialogue, hear other viewpoints, and influence through discourse.

"If Ms Rooney had visited Israel and studied the situation in depth, I believe that she would not have made such a discriminatory decision that excludes an entire group of people based on its place of residence and language."

The move was welcomed by Palestinian campaigners who said Rooney recognised her "profound moral duty to do no harm to our liberation struggle".

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in Dublin said: “We are disappointed by Sally Rooney’s decision. Singling out Israel, the only Jewish country in the world, and the only democracy in the Middle East, in order to boycott it, carries historical connotations which we hoped Ms Rooney would know only too well.”

Rooney previously approved Modan translations of her first two bestsellers, Conversations with Friends (2017) and Normal People (2018). But she refused to allow the company to do the same with her latest, Beautiful World, Where Are You. Her boycott was first noted by Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper. Rooney set out her position yesterday. She said: "It would be an honour for me to have my latest novel translated into Hebrew and available to Hebrew-language readers. But for the moment, I have chosen not to sell these translation rights to an Israeli-based publishing house."

Rooney, 30, said reports from human rights organisations confirmed that "Israel's system of racial domination and segregation against Palestinians meets the definition of apartheid under international law".

Rooney said that she was supporting the Boycott, Divestments and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which calls for an economic and cultural boycott of "complicit" Israeli firms and institutions.

"It is modelled on the economic and cultural boycott that helped to end apartheid in South Africa," Rooney said.

"Of course, many states other than Israel are guilty of grievous human rights abuses. This was also true of South Africa during the campaign against apartheid there.

"In this case, I am responding to the call from Palestinian civil society, including all major Palestinian trade unions and writers' unions. I understand that not everyone will agree with my decision, but I simply do not feel it would be right for me under the present circumstances to accept a new contract with an Israeli company that does not publicly distance itself from apartheid and support the UN-stipulated rights of the Palestinian people."

Rooney said she would sell the Hebrew rights "if I can find a way that is compliant with the BDS movement's institutional boycott guidelines".

The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel said: "We note with pride the historic solidarity expressed by Irish cultural figures with the Palestinian struggle for freedom, justice and equality."

