Ryan Tubridy hammers decision to put Roald Dahl books ‘through washer’ amid removal of ‘offensive’ words

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

Ryan Tubridy has hit out at the removal of words from some Roald Dahl books, describing it is as “desecration”.

The latest editions of Roald Dahl’s children’s books have been edited to remove language which could be deemed offensive.

