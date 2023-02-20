Ryan Tubridy hammers decision to put Roald Dahl books ‘through washer’ amid removal of ‘offensive’ words

Ryan Tubridy has hit out at the removal of words from some Roald Dahl books, describing it is as “desecration”.

The latest editions of Roald Dahl’s children’s books have been edited to remove language which could be deemed offensive.

References within the classic children’s books relating to weight, mental health, violence, gender and race have been cut and rewritten, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Edits reportedly include removing the word “fat” from every book and The Cloud-Men in James And The Giant Peach have become “Cloud-People”.

The Roald Dahl Story Company confirmed it began a review into the books alongside publishers Puffin in 2020, and that any changes made were “small and carefully considered”.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One this morning, Tubridy said if people don’t like Dahl’s language, they should be “directed to another section in the library”.

“If you haven’t heard this already, let me tell you what’s happened. Somebody somewhere had thought it was a good idea to take Roald Dahl’s books and put them through the washer,” Tubridy said.

“They have not only changed words in the books to make them more contemporary but also, they’ve added tracks of text into his books, now to me that is desecration of the book and of the author’s words.

“If you’re putting in new sentences, and words then it’s not by him, it’s not by the author necessarily. If I want to read an author’s words, I’ll buy his books.

“But if somebody is saying many years later that it doesn’t fit into the social parameters or fictional parameters and therefore, we’ve decided we’re going to change his words, it’s not adding up for me at all.

“Let me just give you a sense of what they’re doing, whether you like it or not, this is what’s happening.

“Augustus Gloop in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory who was described as ‘fat’, can now only be described as ‘enormous’, in the Twits, Mrs Twit’s ‘fearful ugliness’ has been chopped to ‘ugliness’, gender is eliminated, Miss Trunchbull in Matilda, once a most ‘formidable female’, is now a ‘most formidable woman’.

“The Oompa-Loompas, once called ‘small men’, are now ‘small people’ and Fantastic Mr Fox’s three sons have become three daughters.”

Tubridy said Dahl’s artistry was in his “understanding of children”, he said: “He understood that children are underestimated by adults, always, and adults are generally quite grisly creatures”.

“The truth in the matter is that if you’re a parent and you feel that these books aren’t right for your child, don’t read them,” he said.

“Don’t borrow them from the library, absolutely that’s your choice, but don’t reach into the books with a bottle of Tippex and a pen and start saying, ‘this is what should be done’.

“If you watch any movie on a streaming service now, they’ll say this film might not be for you because of the following, but you don’t go and remake the film because it doesn’t work for you.”