Ruth Coker Burks: ‘I had no idea of the hatred towards men dying of Aids’

Conscientious churchgoer: Ruth Coker Burks describes the LGBT community as ‘the closest to the body of Christ that I have ever seen’

Ruth Coker Burks’ life changed one afternoon in 1986 when she went to visit a friend with cancer in an Arkansas hospital. There, the 26-year-old happened upon a curious scene: a group of nurses drawing straws to see who would have to enter a room with a forbidding red tarpaulin hung over the door. Intrigue got the better of her, and she decided to investigate. Inside the room was Jimmy, a young man weighing about five stone, evidently in his final hours, and crying out for his mother.

Coker Burks rang his family home, only to be told that they had no interest in seeing him. “My son died eight years ago when he went gay,” his mother said tersely. For Coker Burks, there was nothing left to do, except the right thing. She held his hand and whispered reassurances into his ear. Jimmy, believing his ‘mama’ had finally come — and Coker Burks didn’t contradict him — died peacefully.

Back then, Coker Burks knew little about Aids. A death sentence back in the mid-1980s, it was often described in her Bible-belt hometown as a divine punishment for homosexuality.

Immediately, she realised the wide gulf between churchgoing and compassion, and noticed the prejudice, shame and cruelty heaped on the young men who had contracted Aids. It often came from their own families. Her own childhood had been pockmarked with abuse, mental illness and tragedy, and she says that start in life afforded her a particular empathy.

In time, she became a helper and advocate for the young men with HIV and Aids in the area — men she refers to as “my guys”. She helped them prepare meals to put on weight, often “dumpster-diving” to feed them. She arranged disability benefits, procured medication and held them as they died.

She tells her story in her book All the Young Men, which has been described as a “five-hankie memoir”. It is an extraordinary journey, and she is an utterly charming guide. She is an irrepressible queen of the one-liner. “My rule is that I will take any job as long as it’s legal and vertical,” she writes at one point.

When we speak, she is eager to let me know that she is “27pc Irish”, on her father’s side. Her daughter Allison had red hair as a child. “Someone once commented on her beautiful red hair, asking where it came from, and my ex-husband’s family immediately replied, real pointed, ‘That’s what we want to know’,” she says in a deadpan, molasses-thick Southern accent.

With great tenderness, Coker Burks recalls the lives and, often, the deaths of her guys. While they all left an indelible mark, she remembers Billy, aka drag queen Miss Marilyn Morell, with particular fondness. After his family shunned him, he became a close friend, and she accompanied him to the doctor on the day he was diagnosed with Aids.

“I’ve been at funerals when a family member has pointed at an open casket and said, ‘this is what happens when you sin’,” she recalls. “I’ve heard it said from the pulpit that this is God’s retribution for a gay lifestyle.”

I ask her whether she believes that any of the family members who ostracised these men now believe themselves to have been on the wrong side of history, or if they regret their actions.

“They know what they did,” she says quietly. “They know who they are, and what they didn’t do.”

Occasionally, Coker Burks would hand out safe-sex kits in her local parks, where gay men would often congregate under cover of darkness. She would often recognise, though never acknowledge, her fellow churchgoers, many of them family men.

She describes the LGBT community as “the closest to the body of Christ that I have ever seen — closer than anyone sitting in a church”.

“I learned so much more about living from these men than I ever learned about dying,” she adds. “The dying part is easy — it’s the living part that’s hard. My guys lived their lives every day because they knew that the day after tomorrow, there could be a cure.”

Coker Burks’ altruism would come at a cost. She and her daughter Allison were shunned and came home to find crosses burning on their front lawn.

The question has to be asked. She was receiving the same messages about Aids as everyone else in 1986. She too was a conscientious churchgoer who was keen to raise her daughter in the Bible. Why was she the only one that decided to help these men?

“I have asked myself that question every day,” she says. “I did what everyone was supposed to do, but didn’t. I guess I have a thick skin and a very low tolerance for bullshit.

“You know what bit in Dances With Wolves, where Kevin Costner goes to the great plains and waits for the cavalry and they never show up? That’s what I felt like. There was this vast human tragedy happening, but I had no earthly idea of the hatred towards me and my daughter and my guys. But that did nothing but rile me up and get me even more involved.”

Alas, in the Deep South, such attitudes towards the LGBT community have never really gone away.

In All The Young Men, Coker Burks writes how she was shunned anew as recently as 2013, as she advocated for three young foster children who were facing huge discrimination after being ‘rumoured’ to be HIV-positive.

“I have [gay] friends in Canada who were terrified to come visit us,” she says. “I had friends visit me at my house, and I leave my blinds and windows open, and they couldn’t stand it. They are so used to living covered up, away from everybody.”

Coker Burks has helped hundreds of young men diagnosed with HIV and Aids. In a peculiar twist of fate, she inherited most of the plots in a local cemetery from her mother.

Many of those she helped had their final resting place there, after their remains were brought there under cover of darkness. To date, 50 rose bushes have been planted by the LGBT community in Files Cemetery in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The site has become a touchstone for the community, and is likely to receive even more attention on the release of Coker Burks’ book.

Her reputation as a guardian angel became airborne, and eventually her advocacy work brought her to the corridors of power in Washington. There, an old childhood friend, Bill Clinton, enlisted her as an informal adviser on Aids to his administration.

A big-screen adaptation of All The Young Men is already in the works, with producer Christina Won, long-time creative partner of Birdman/Revenant director Alejandro Iñárritu, at the helm. Ruth Wilson (The Affair) and Matt Bomer (Papi Chulo) are tipped to star.

“I’m a bit nervous — I’m very protective of my guys and I don’t ever want them to be caricatures,” says Coker Burks. “The book is my baby, and my guys are like the children I’ve kept safe for all these years. I want the film to be true — above all else, I want the film to be human.”

As though this extraordinary tale could be anything but.

All the Young Men (Trapeze) by Ruth Coker Burks is out now

