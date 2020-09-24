| 8.8°C Dublin

Royal visits, Egyptian mummies and the Empire of misogyny – Mary McAleese's book records her path through a rapidly changing Ireland

'Here's the Story: A Memoir' by Mary McAleese, published by Penguin Ireland

'Here's the Story: A Memoir' by Mary McAleese, published by Penguin Ireland

Liam Collins

Madhouse

While Mary McAleese was in Belfast studying for her law finals in 1973-1974, her future husband Martin moved to Dublin where he ended up sharing a “madhouse” on Garville Avenue, Rathgar, with future rugby legend Moss Keane and others.

“Of the four who shared that unique Petri dish, Martin and the three Kerrymen (Moss, Denis Coffey and Jim Coughlan) only Martin survived to collect the free bus pass,” she writes.

