| 16.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Risqué business: Sex sells but there’s no need for it in Sally Rooney’s novels

Sally Rooney felt uncomfortable with the sex scenes she wrote for Beautiful World, Where Are You. Photo: Erik Voake/Getty Images Expand

Close

Sally Rooney felt uncomfortable with the sex scenes she wrote for Beautiful World, Where Are You. Photo: Erik Voake/Getty Images

Sally Rooney felt uncomfortable with the sex scenes she wrote for Beautiful World, Where Are You. Photo: Erik Voake/Getty Images

Sally Rooney felt uncomfortable with the sex scenes she wrote for Beautiful World, Where Are You. Photo: Erik Voake/Getty Images

Ben Lawrence

How many times have you been told that sex sells? We know this to be true — from the subtle-ish advertising campaigns of Levis to the grimier corners of the internet, there is no doubt everyone is in search of a bit (or a lot) of titillation.

But what about the book industry? The phenomenal success of the parochially erotic 50 Shades Of Grey proves there is a market, but I don’t think this extends to general fiction.

Recently, Sally Rooney revealed that she felt uncomfortable with the sex scenes she had written for her new novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You.

Most Watched

Privacy