Risqué business: Sex sells but there’s no need for it in Sally Rooney’s novels

How many times have you been told that sex sells? We know this to be true — from the subtle-ish advertising campaigns of Levis to the grimier corners of the internet, there is no doubt everyone is in search of a bit (or a lot) of titillation.

But what about the book industry? The phenomenal success of the parochially erotic 50 Shades Of Grey proves there is a market, but I don’t think this extends to general fiction.

Recently, Sally Rooney revealed that she felt uncomfortable with the sex scenes she had written for her new novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You.

Speaking at the Southbank Centre in London last week, the Normal People author said: “I don’t even want to read this, let alone write it.”

Her publishers, however, encouraged her to keep the sexy bits in, saying it was a crucial part of how the characters related to each other.

This, to me, sounds like craven disingenuity. Her bosses seem, to me, to have a slightly outdated view that readers of literary fiction want a bit of light arousal within the framework of something more serious, and that what people used to refer to as the ‘dirty bits’ bring in the punters.

The thing is that, for the past 20 years, people have got their kicks in a far more direct fashion and (the success of 50 Shades aside) no one is going to read a serious novel in order to be aroused.

Read More

Long gone are the days when schoolboys sent round scrunched-up copies of Anne Desclos’s Story of O in samizdat. Such behaviour now seems rather quaint.

Indeed, sex has always been something of a problem for book lovers. I remember reading a rather graphic scene in Jonathan Safran Foer’s (otherwise excellent) Here I Am about a Gen X-er’s midlife crisis and getting to a scene which made me feel as if I had just opened a beautiful toy box and discovered a marital-aids catalogue inside.

It begins thus: “She raised one foot on to the sink and held the doorknob to her mouth.” I could go on but, really, I think I should spare all our blushes.

Part of the problem with such passages is that sex feels like an interruption; as if an over-zealous publisher with one eye on the money has asked for it to be, ahem, inserted.

There is no real plot point, nor does it really add much to your understanding of a character (in spite of what Sally Rooney’s people might think).

Those who say that a sex scene makes you confront certain truths about a person’s nature are merely scrambling for some sort of legitimisation.

Funnily enough, sex scenes on TV or film, although often cringe-inducing, feel less intrusive. The days of a rising saxophone solo signalling the beginning of soft-lit intimacy are over, and it now feels there is a commitment to realism (as anyone who saw Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You will confirm).

But actually, those working in a visual medium have it much easier — to suggest sex on camera feels much more natural than doing so on the printed page. The words simply get in the way.

In fact, I would suggest that any novelist embarking on a serious career should avoid writing about sex altogether, unless they want to end up being nominated for the infamous Bad Sex Award.

Actually, read in isolation, these are pretty hilarious.

© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021