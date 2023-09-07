Review: Aoife Moore’s ‘inside look’ at the rise of Sinn Féin falls bizarrely flat
The journalist may have put in the legwork but she has nothing insightful to say about how the party went from being the mouthpiece of terrorists to the threshold of power
Newspapers wishing to receive advance copies of Aoife Moore’s new book on the rise of Sinn Féin were asked first to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) promising not to reveal its contents ahead of publication. It may well turn out to be the most superfluous NDA ever.