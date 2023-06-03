Red Books, the little bookshop that could —‘There’s a real family atmosphere and you meet all sorts of people. It’s the place to be’
When former builder and life-long book lover Wally O’Neill opened Red Books, most people thought he was mad and his venture would fail, Now it’s one of the most popular literary retailers in the country; a community hub, and full of eccentric regulars, and their pets
It’s a fine spring day in Wexford town’s St Peter’s Square. In this quiet quad of lightly flaking buildings is Red Books, literary retail’s rising star. Sun beams through its large windows and the doorway is crammed with treasures — a paper amuse bouche, if you will. A motley crew in knitwear surrounds the wooden till area, and Wally O’Neill, the proprietor. These are all regulars, friends and family, just hanging out. Minutes later, O’Neill and I stroll through the buzzing town to Frank’s Place, where we chat over French toast.