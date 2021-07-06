| 17.4°C Dublin

Readers again plunged into Sally Rooney's consummate character studies in extract from 'Beautiful World, Where Are You’

Tanya Sweeney

In May, there was only one status symbol in the publishing world – a fresh-off-the-press advance copy of Sally Rooney’s third novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You Using the hashtag #BWWAY, industry insiders couldn’t resist showing off their delight to the have-nots as they received their coveted copies.

And this week, fans got a substantial taster of what to expect as the latest edition of The New Yorker magazine published a sizeable extract from the highly anticipated novel.

In the extract, entitled ‘Unread Messages’, readers are yet again plunged into Rooney’s spare, but highly astute writing style. As one might expect from the Mayo-born author, the dialogue blazes with authenticity, and perfectly captures the back and forth of a young man and woman stumbling tentatively within a complex, hard-to-define relationship.

