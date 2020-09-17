Publishers blow whistle on foul play as Brogan's book shared on social media

Lawyers for the publisher of Dublin GAA football hero Bernard Brogan's book The Hill are "acting swiftly" after full copies of it began circulating on social media.

Brogan's autobiographical work was released earlier this month, but in recent days PDF copies of it have been doing the rounds on platforms such as WhatsApp.

Published by Reach plc, it is billed as an inside look into the seven-time All Ireland senior winner's life.

It "provides a heartfelt and honest insight into his life in blue, passions off the pitch and the challenges he faced along the way".

Reach told the Herald they were aware of the issue on social media.

"Our legal team are already aware of it and, as you would expect, are acting swiftly and accordingly," a spokesperson said.

"We would encourage fans to ignore the fake version doing the rounds and to make sure they get Bernard's book from all recognised bookshops."

Brogan did not respond yesterday to a request for comment.

Last week Brogan appeared on The Late Late Show to promote the book.

Brogan, who did a beep test live in studio, called on boxer Katie Taylor, rugby star Brian O'Driscoll and actor Paul Mescal to raise awareness for World Suicide Prevention Day by publishing a video of their test.

He challenged the trio to partake in "the most horrendous fitness test you can do in sport".

Brogan is an active ambassador for Aware, a non-profit organisation providing education and support around depression and bipolar disorder.

He has pledged to make a donation to both Pieta House and Aware.

Brogan had a playful jibe at O'Driscoll, saying: "He's looking fit, but I want to see if he has the gas in the tank. He's walking around with the guns but I want to see if he has the endurance."

