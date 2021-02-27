Poetry by Kevin Graham

Kevin Graham’s work has appeared in The Stinging Fly, The Irish Times and The Shop Anthology, as well as on radio. He lives and works in Dublin.
The dead persist audibly in language.
— Mark Doty
We’ve crossed the threshold
of knowledge, entered a room
in which fiction is real
as cancer. He hasn’t touched
his dinner and the smell of it
lingers. Others are tucked neatly
around him, some talking to God
in their sleep. Iodoform hangs
in the air like this grave feeling
washing over us both when the nurse
glides in and the elephant briefly
vanishes. We’re trying not to show
how trying this is, how peace
is a long way off. Sun catches
the grubby glass and in a flash
we’re back in his red Volvo post-
jam, the amps still whining
in our ears. He’s the window down,
arm pressed against the door
he’ll leave for dust. He lifts
his head an inch and I tilt
the straw to his lips, knowing him
like a mother. The oaks
remonstrate beneath the window
and then we’re back again
in his garden at summer’s height,
dandelions exploding
as we chase the ball like idiots
half-cut from cheap cider.
The horse in the next field shakes
its head in disbelief that the future
might happen. He rests his skull
on the pillow like a speckled egg
in a nest of twig and down.
I reach for a hand and hold,
its iciness stinging me.
There is only the trace
of memory and the nervous river
bubbling with anxiety.
I lean over and kiss his forehead
clammy as the morning we woke
to swim the breakers,
seagull-cries echoing
in the chamber of now
with its Lucozade bottles
and baskets of decaying fruit.
The white page of the ceiling
glows as in the snowy light
of an early winter. It’s like being
in a box within a box, shrinking
to a node that can only be examined
by microscope; the flowering
branches of its poison. As the peaks
on the screen erode
to an infinite line, I get ready
to step back into that reality
where life accedes and the blur
of time sparks this string of regret,
the wide world swimming
into view without him.
