Poetry by Kevin Graham

Kevin Graham’s work has appeared in The Stinging Fly, The Irish Times and The Shop Anthology, as well as on radio. He lives and works in Dublin.

Science Fiction

The dead persist audibly in language.

— Mark Doty

We’ve crossed the threshold

of knowledge, entered a room

in which fiction is real

as cancer. He hasn’t touched

his dinner and the smell of it

lingers. Others are tucked neatly

around him, some talking to God

in their sleep. Iodoform hangs

in the air like this grave feeling

washing over us both when the nurse

glides in and the elephant briefly

vanishes. We’re trying not to show

how trying this is, how peace

is a long way off. Sun catches

the grubby glass and in a flash

we’re back in his red Volvo post-

jam, the amps still whining

in our ears. He’s the window down,

arm pressed against the door

he’ll leave for dust. He lifts

his head an inch and I tilt

the straw to his lips, knowing him

like a mother. The oaks

remonstrate beneath the window

and then we’re back again

in his garden at summer’s height,

dandelions exploding

as we chase the ball like idiots

half-cut from cheap cider.

The horse in the next field shakes

its head in disbelief that the future

might happen. He rests his skull

on the pillow like a speckled egg

in a nest of twig and down.

I reach for a hand and hold,

its iciness stinging me.

There is only the trace

of memory and the nervous river

bubbling with anxiety.

I lean over and kiss his forehead

clammy as the morning we woke

to swim the breakers,

seagull-cries echoing

in the chamber of now

with its Lucozade bottles

and baskets of decaying fruit.

The white page of the ceiling

glows as in the snowy light

of an early winter. It’s like being

in a box within a box, shrinking

to a node that can only be examined

by microscope; the flowering

branches of its poison. As the peaks

on the screen erode

to an infinite line, I get ready

to step back into that reality

where life accedes and the blur

of time sparks this string of regret,

the wide world swimming

into view without him.

