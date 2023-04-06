Poet Majella Kelly: ‘The Tuam mother and baby home became something I couldn’t ignore’

The author of The Speculations of Country People on losing her Catholic faith and how the church still uses the language of exclusion

When I began writing, relatively late in life, I started with the place I am from, a small farm just outside Tuam, Co Galway. The grim story of the mass grave on the site of the former mother and baby home was brought to light by local historian Catherine Corless around the same time. I avoided writing about it at first, even though it affected me deeply, believing that it was not my story to tell. But as themes began to emerge in my poems, I realised that the story was inextricably linked to where I am from, and to who I am. It became something I couldn’t ignore.

It had happened on the road I travelled several times a day. It was also the route my father had walked to and from school with his brothers and sisters. Regularly, he was ordered to stop by the nuns to let the ‘home babies’ pass. As I write in one of the poems in my debut collection, The Speculations of Country People: “Obediently he’d wait while the big doors / in The Home’s high perimeter wall dilated / just enough for the babies to issue swiftly / two-by-two in a mad clatter of hobnail boots. / ‘Be good, he was told / or you’ll be put in with the Home Babies.’

It was a place to live in fear of, and it was this culture of fear and shame that made me terrified of getting pregnant before I was married. In hindsight, it meant I had a rather dysfunctional relationship with sex, one that endured well into my twenties. Lest we forget, it was only in 1993 that condoms could be sold legally in Ireland without restrictions.

For the first half of my life, I was what you might call a ‘good’ Catholic. I followed the rules. I was still a virgin and a mass-goer. I even did the full Lough Derg pilgrimage, not once but three times.

Since then I have disentangled myself from the long cables of indoctrination. Divorced, and raising a child as a lone parent, I got ever-so-imperceptibly excluded from the church. My home was ‘broken’, as some might put it. I was ‘living in sin’.

Many of the poems in my book are a reaction to and a rejection of the language of exclusion, and to the preposterous notion that all sex outside of marriage is a ‘sin’. I remember being at my goddaughter’s first holy communion and somebody casually remarking about divorced people not being allowed to receive communion. I was genuinely taken aback. It was something that hadn’t even occurred to me. Apparently, it still all boils down to the extramarital sex.

I am acutely aware of how privileged I am to be in a position to get out from under the heavy dogma of Catholicism. My situation does not matter in comparison with that of the women and children of the recent past who had no such luxury; powerless against a church that was living in a fantasy of its own omnipotence, propped up by the state and society in general. Some were unable to escape the label illegitimate their entire lives. Look at some synonyms for the word: invalid, wrong, improper, wicked, illicit. How did we let it go on for so long? It is distressing to look back and see ourselves as bystanders to the atrocities that were committed against women and children in mother and baby homes. Eventually, I allowed myself to write about it.

‘Songeens For The Home Babies’ is one of four sections in the book. These poems keen softly, and rock back and forth, as they bear witness to the legacy of grief. ‘The Seventh Acre’ opens the section: “the acre that ate babies, but only the ones / whose mothers were sinners, ones it was right / to leave nightly rocking themselves to sleep.”

In ‘The Art of Keening’, “To keen was to penetrate / grief the way darkness is pierced / by the sad arias of cows whose calves / have been taken away to be weaned”. In ‘The Old Hare’, a prose poem, an exasperated hare limps around the makeshift burial chambers under the memorial garden, muttering to herself. “St Gerard Majella, my arse!“ she says. “No pagan ever named any child bastard. And was it Christian to toss their bodies in an old septic tank such as this like an empty chicken carcass, stripped and boiled up for soup?”

Poet Majella Kelly, who has brought out a new collection, The Speculations of Country People. Photo by Ray Ryan

My name is Majella Geraldine Kelly. I am named after my father’s twin sisters, the youngest of ten siblings. They were named after St Gerard Majella, patron saint of expectant mothers. My paternal grandmother had a great devotion to him, unsurprisingly. The poem ‘Saint versus Goddess’ poses the question: which one of those two would you prefer to have on your side on the worst day of your life, as it remembers Ann Lovett. The message that her death, and that of her baby boy, sent to me, as a 13-year-old, was crystal clear. It was the same year Joanne Hayes was wrongly accused of the murder of Baby John in Kerry. The poem ‘Cold Case’ remembers that tragedy.

This book yearns for a return to a more inclusive, perhaps more pagan, ideology. The pagans turned to the natural world to make sense of their existence. Their world was one where gods and goddesses were equally revered. Solace can be found in these poems among the flora and the fauna, and the bodies of water, of the Irish landscape, in juxtaposition to a manmade religious organisation where many longer feel welcome.

In the poem ‘There Go I’, another hare “doesn’t / care that some would call her leverets bastards / by different fathers. And regardless of / how many times her nest gets trodden on / she’d never call it broken”. In ‘Voice’, women whose voices were taken from them are speaking up: “When they took our names away, the tiny / venomous hairs of shame bored untold holes / in our throats. When they insisted on silence / on the birthing table, just to remind / us we had sinned, the itchy hives of guilt / distended, red and angry, in our bellies”.

There are three poems in that section about Julia Devaney (née Carter), the oldest ever resident of the Tuam home. I listened to recordings of her voice and what struck me was her lack of bitterness. No matter what life threw at her, she remained cheerful. She had a rare gift for not wanting to blame anyone for her misfortunes. She kept saying: “It was the garden that saved me.” Nature made sense to Julia, unlike the monstrosities that were going on around her in the name of religion. She would “rather be weeding than saying the rosary”. ‘A Holy Smell’ tells the story of a young Julia believing that the nuns had a special gift for producing ‘perfumed piss’, as she called it, one of her jobs being to empty their chamber pots. They used a scented soap upstairs and their rinse water got tipped into their chamber pots. She chuckled as she told the story.

Another woman whose lively spirit always inspired me was my Auntie Lil, who pops up in three poems. My grandaunt and godmother, Lil Coffey (née Scully), was the sacristan of Lisvernane Church in the Glen of Aherlow until she was nearly 90. She received a Benemerenti medal from Pope John Paul II for her exceptional service. I adored her and spent much of my childhood holidays with her. This often involved helping her to open and close the church, laying out the vestments, or polishing the wooden pews. I really wanted to be an altar girl but there was no such thing then, only altar boys.

I wouldn’t say I was ever overly religious but I did quite like the ceremony and the ritual of it. In later years, Lil told me about having to be ‘churched’ after each of her children, a metaphorical cleansing in order to be allowed back into the church, as if the act of childbirth makes a woman in some way unclean. She wasn’t complaining, just being matter of fact, so normalised was the church’s casual misogyny and their warped vision of an ideal female virtue.

The church’s fantasy of omnipotence has been, if not dispelled, certainly weakened in the last 30 years. But it’s not over. The hateful language of exclusion continues, especially towards those most vulnerable. Only recently, it was widely reported that the Catholic Primary Schools Management Association, who advise nearly 90pc of Irish primary schools, used the words ‘psychological contagion’ in a letter to government ministers, as part of their argument against the teaching about transgender issues. Contagion. Really? In 2023. Let’s look at synonyms for the word contagion: illness, pollution, virus, poison, venom. I have no words for that right now, but expect more poems.

The Speculations of Country People by Majella Kelly

Majella Kelly’s debut collection, The Speculation of Country People, is published by Penguin