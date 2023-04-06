| 8.1°C Dublin

Poet Majella Kelly: ‘The Tuam mother and baby home became something I couldn’t ignore’

The author of The Speculations of Country People on losing her Catholic faith and how the church still uses the language of exclusion

Poet Majella Kelly at the Tuam mother and baby site. Photo by Ray Ryan Expand
Poet Majella Kelly, who has brought out a new collection, The Speculations of Country People. Photo by Ray Ryan Expand
The Speculations of Country People by Majella Kelly Expand

Majella Kelly

When I began writing, relatively late in life, I started with the place I am from, a small farm just outside Tuam, Co Galway. The grim story of the mass grave on the site of the former mother and baby home was brought to light by local historian Catherine Corless around the same time. I avoided writing about it at first, even though it affected me deeply, believing that it was not my story to tell. But as themes began to emerge in my poems, I realised that the story was inextricably linked to where I am from, and to who I am. It became something I couldn’t ignore.

It had happened on the road I travelled several times a day. It was also the route my father had walked to and from school with his brothers and sisters. Regularly, he was ordered to stop by the nuns to let the ‘home babies’ pass. As I write in one of the poems in my debut collection, The Speculations of Country People: “Obediently he’d wait while the big doors / in The Home’s high perimeter wall dilated / just enough for the babies to issue swiftly / two-by-two in a mad clatter of hobnail boots. / ‘Be good, he was told / or you’ll be put in with the Home Babies.’

