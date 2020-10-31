Poems by John Harris

| 13.9°C Dublin
Once or twice towards the end of summer She advances outside like this, Makes up a camp-bed mattress On the warm ground, Shoos away calls To come inside, An at-home vagrant Tunnelling into the sheets.My Mother Sleeping in the Garden
A cat high-steps away from her head
As the light turns amber
And the bulky cows begin to swagger
Home along the lane.
Above her, the calling crows
Swing from branch to branch,
A ripe-apple breeze flings
Its heady scents onto her pillow,
Lifts the corner of her Foxford rug.
Later, a bigger wind from the Heighty Hills
Billows beneath her blankets,
Tugs at her bed-ship
Among the heaving grasses.
Yet she holds her ground
Even through a light drizzle,
Until the moon comes on 15-watt
And over ancient Douglas
The first pale stars appear.
That last morning
Of my last visit home
My father down from bed before dawn
Shambling up close
With his bloodlocked weights of legs,
Altar boy at the gas stove
Spooning in the tea.
Outside the looping, soulless
Early morning birds
Catch sight of his face,
Clownish with pain,
Staring out the remaining glass panel
Of the one-eyed back door.
Later his sports coat in the wardrobe,
Biro marks, soiled,
But with all the buttons on
And his shape still there.
A faceless, intimate accusation:
‘Yes, you.’
I pickpocket the wallet,
And a baggage of papers
Compacted for years
Tumbles to the floor,
An insurance receipt
With the registration number
Of his last van.
Bringing me back to one lunchtime
When he came home in the pouring rain
Driving a brand-new, Royal Blue
Thames ten-hundredweight van,
How we all stood around
Looking at his name
Freshly painted on the driver’s door,
The smell of the new engine running,
The wiper flying.
