Poems by John Harris

Once or twice towards the end of summer She advances outside like this, Makes up a camp-bed mattress On the warm ground, Shoos away calls To come inside, An at-home vagrant Tunnelling into the sheets.

A cat high-steps away from her head

As the light turns amber

And the bulky cows begin to swagger

Home along the lane.

Above her, the calling crows

Swing from branch to branch,

A ripe-apple breeze flings

Its heady scents onto her pillow,

Lifts the corner of her Foxford rug.

Later, a bigger wind from the Heighty Hills

Billows beneath her blankets,

Tugs at her bed-ship

Among the heaving grasses.

Yet she holds her ground

Even through a light drizzle,

Until the moon comes on 15-watt

And over ancient Douglas

The first pale stars appear.

That last morning

Of my last visit home

My father down from bed before dawn

Shambling up close

With his bloodlocked weights of legs,

Altar boy at the gas stove

Spooning in the tea.

Outside the looping, soulless

Early morning birds

Catch sight of his face,

Clownish with pain,

Staring out the remaining glass panel

Of the one-eyed back door.

Later his sports coat in the wardrobe,

Biro marks, soiled,

But with all the buttons on

And his shape still there.

A faceless, intimate accusation:

‘Yes, you.’

I pickpocket the wallet,

And a baggage of papers

Compacted for years

Tumbles to the floor,

An insurance receipt

With the registration number

Of his last van.

Bringing me back to one lunchtime

When he came home in the pouring rain

Driving a brand-new, Royal Blue

Thames ten-hundredweight van,

How we all stood around

Looking at his name

Freshly painted on the driver’s door,

The smell of the new engine running,

The wiper flying.

Read More

Read More

New Irish Writing, edited by Ciaran Carty and appearing in the Irish Independent on the last Saturday of each month, is open to writers who are Irish or resident in Ireland. Stories submitted should not exceed 2,000 words. Up to four poems may be submitted. There is no entry fee. Writers whose work is selected will receive €120 for fiction and €60 for poetry. You can email your entry, preferably as a Word document, toPlease include your name, address and contact number, as well as a brief biographical paragraph. Only writers who have yet to publish their first book can be considered.

Online Editors