Piranesi by Susanna Clarke: Uncanny parallel universe of lucid dreams rings true

Fantasy: Piranesi

Susanna Clarke

Bloomsbury, 245 pages, hardcover €21; e-book £7.13

Singular reading experience: Susanna Clarke Expand

Darragh McManus

Susanna Clarke has had an interestingly unusual career. Her first novel, 2004's Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, was a 1,000-page alt-history fantasia about magic made real during Napoleonic times. It sold four million, won a swathe of awards and inspired a BBC adaptation.

And that, apart from the related story collection The Ladies of Grace Adieu two years later, was that - until now.

Clarke finally follows up with Piranesi, which is strikingly different from its predecessor in many ways but feels, on some elemental level, similar. Strange & Norrell was fantasy; Piranesi something nearer to science fiction. The former was gigantic, the latter relatively brief; the first was set in the distant past while this seems, initially at least, to be outside of time altogether.