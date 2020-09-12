Piranesi by Susanna Clarke: Uncanny parallel universe of lucid dreams rings true

Susanna Clarke has had an interestingly unusual career. Her first novel, 2004's Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, was a 1,000-page alt-history fantasia about magic made real during Napoleonic times. It sold four million, won a swathe of awards and inspired a BBC adaptation.

And that, apart from the related story collection The Ladies of Grace Adieu two years later, was that - until now.

Clarke finally follows up with Piranesi, which is strikingly different from its predecessor in many ways but feels, on some elemental level, similar. Strange & Norrell was fantasy; Piranesi something nearer to science fiction. The former was gigantic, the latter relatively brief; the first was set in the distant past while this seems, initially at least, to be outside of time altogether.

But there's the same, distinctive blend of reverie, art, mystery and the uncanny. Each creates a richly imagined alternative world; each is, in its own way, luminous and numinous.

Perhaps the highest praise I can pay either, and Susanna Clarke, is that both deliver a singular reading experience. There's no mistaking Clarke's work for someone else's.

The opulent vividness of her fictional universes, their eerie beauty, that sense of stepping into some kind of parallel dimension, like Jonathan Strange moving through the mirror to enter Faerie: these are inimitable and thrilling.

Within this book, I felt subterranean echoes of Mervyn Peake's Gormenghast series (endless ranks of stone halls, a sense of melancholy timelessness) and China Miéville's The Last Days of New Paris (how immaterial concepts might manifest themselves in the physical world); hints of David Lynch's Twin Peaks: The Return (the blurry weirdness of reality, or what we think it might be); the shadow of classical legends such as the Minotaur and Eurydice; traces of non-fiction works on anthropology, mythology and cultural history.

Maybe the strongest influence - again, conscious or not - is Jorge Luis Borges' immortal short story The Library of Babel. As a starry-eyed Borges fanboy, I would argue that the Argentinian genius has shaped the entire culture anyway; here, that influence can be seen in story and tone.

In his tale, the universe is an infinite library, where each reading room leads into another, and another and another, forever. In Clarke's book, the whole world is a house. Our narrator, eponymous Piranesi (named, presumably, after the 18th century Italian painter of fantastical, colossal buildings), tells us about the place, and his life there, in simple, almost childlike language.

He writes in his journals, which began in 2012, "The Beauty of the House is Immeasurable, its Kindness infinite." It is also physically immeasurable: a series of enormous halls, measuring hundreds of metres long and across, connected by vestibules. Piranesi estimates that there are thousands, maybe millions of halls; he has walked many, mapping this stone geography in a joyful struggle to understand its deepest nature.

The House has three levels. The lowest is undersea; tides periodically rush up to the second level; the topmost has clouds and rain and snow. Piranesi also charts the tides and weather, to avoid drowning or hypothermia. Each hall is filled with statues, mostly drawn from Greek and Roman mythology.

He lives off fish and the odd plant, making clothes and tools from their skin and bones. Oddly, there are also modern objects in evidence: plastic bowls and plastic sheeting, a fishing net, crisp packets.

Piranesi is almost alone in this marble sarcophagus - almost. He has "befriended" the bones of some 13 other people, talking to them, "caring for them"; and then there is The Other. A brusque, smarmy man in his late fifties, smartly dressed, he claims to live in distant halls and periodically arrives to seek Piranesi's help in searching for the Source of all Knowledge.

One day another man appears, older again, his manner somehow ironic, who seems to have a deeper knowledge of the House, then leaves. The Other warns Piranesi that someone they call 16 is coming, to drive him mad. Piranesi hears inexplicable voices in the distance, shimmering lights he can't explain. Someone starts leaving chalk messages for him.

It's an incredibly intriguing set-up for a story, and what's even more impressive is where Clarke takes it. You feel, initially, that this must just be a dream, psychosis, something like that; it's all inside someone's head. But Piranesi follows its beginning through a series of events to an ending, with narrative logic, plausibility and coherence.

As with Strange & Norrell, this book won't be, and by definition can't be, to everyone's taste. I loved it, though: a beautiful, unsettling, hypnotic and, yes, singular experience. Piranesi somehow captures the feeling of a lucid dream, floating ghostlike through the uncountable halls of memory, desire and the subconscious.

Darragh McManus's books include 'Devil Hang Over Me' and 'Red Raven'