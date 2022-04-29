Philly McMahon: ‘Writing has helped me grieve for my brother’

It is a tale of two brothers. One excelled at sport and went on to become a Dublin hero. The other got snared by drugs as a teen and died in 2012 after years battling an addiction to heroin.

Philly McMahon was an ever-present member of the Dublin football team that went on a near relentless run of glory between 2011 and 2020 while his brother John suffered a pitiful demise, his name known only to the immediate community in their native Ballymun.

That changed in 2017 when McMahon published a startlingly candid memoir, The Choice, which reclaimed John’s memory and showed how both had compulsive personalities. Fortunately for Philly, his entire focus was on football and that choice helped him to evade the social problems that destroyed his brother’s life and that of several other people in a part of Dublin that was once synonymous with urban decay.

Few who read it were surprised when it won Irish Sports Book of the Year and, now, McMahon is back with a new version that’s aimed at young readers. Intriguingly, it is written as a fictionalised account of his life. As with the original, it is ‘ghosted’ by sports journalist Niall Kelly.

“It was an opportunity for me to reach a young audience,” he says. “I’d done talks in schools and knew there was that interest there. I think the lesson of the book is an important one, but didn’t know if what I’d originally written in the first one would be suitable for that younger age bracket.

“Most of the stories [in the new book] are true, but there are a few little tweaks to make it fictionalised.”

If the first one was hard for him because it cut so close to the bone, he has had a different experience this time. “Niall’s done a great job. I got emotional when I finished reading this one.”

Working on both books has helped him process John’s death and the inherent unfairness of life. “It helped me with the grieving process — sitting down with family members and friends and talking about John and crying and laughing. I wouldn’t have had that if I didn’t write the book and while it was unusual to do it while I was playing with Dublin, it was the right time for me.”

McMahon retired from inter-county duty in December — one of several high-profile Dubs to step away. Now that several months have passed, he is trying to access what legacy he left behind.

Review wonders if it is fair to describe him as “a tough defender with an edge”. He likes the description.

Few would dispute just how good a player he was for Dublin, but there were controversial moments — that ‘edge’ to his play that sometimes earned the ire of referees and the wrath of opposing players and fans.

The 2015 All-Ireland Final victory against Kerry is a case in point. He marked star forward Colm ‘Gooch’ Cooper out of the game — the marksman was kept scoreless — but towards the end of the match he appeared to eye-gouge another Kerry forward, Kieran Donaghy.

Unrepentant

McMahon escaped censure on the day, but the GAA took retrospective action and he was banned from the first match of the 2016 league campaign, which as any sports aficionado will know, was little more than a nominal ­punishment.

He is unrepentant about the Donaghy incident today. “No regrets,” he says, simply. “Life is too short for regrets. I don’t regret any of the things I’ve done. I’ve never really hurt anybody extremely badly. Nobody had to stop their careers because of me.”

He pauses for a moment. “I suppose in hindsight, if I hurt somebody really badly and that affected their life or work the next day, I’d regret that. I wouldn’t bullshit you and say I wouldn’t.”

Dublin’s 2022 Championship campaign begins with a match away to Wexford this weekend. McMahon says he will feel a pang that he is no longer involved. He has adjusted to retirement better than many, partly because he has been preparing for it for so long.

“I’ve been planning for retirement since 2015, 2016 — I know that sounds mad — but I knew this day was coming. I’ve heard over the years of players finding it very hard to fill the void. For me, I was very focused on doing what I was doing in what time I had left with Dublin in my career. But I’d always had one eye on my post-playing life.

“You’re lucky in that you get so much from playing at that level. You’re exposed to brilliant people and experts and you can use that to do whatever you want in life, whether that’s a business or a work idea.”

Despite winning eight All-Ireland titles — six of those in row, a feat never before achieved in Gaelic football or hurling — and a pair of All Stars awards, McMahon believes ex-players are soon forgotten. He seems to genuinely believe that is the case, although anybody who has even the faintest GAA interest is unlikely to forget him any time soon.

The 34-year-old has never been busier. Not only is he continuing to play club football with Ballymun Kickhams, but he is keen to grow his gym, BeDo7, too, especially after business was hit hard by the pandemic. Always renowned for being in peak physical condition, his personal training capabilities are in demand and he has worked as first-team performance coach with League of Ireland club Bohemians.

He is busy on the punditry front too. He has a new podcast with independent.ie as well as a column with this newspaper. He says both roles help him keep in touch with the game’s elite level.

He has to juggle all those demands with new parenthood. His wife, Sarah, gave birth to a boy, Leannain, 12 weeks ago.

It’s pronounced ‘Lennon’ but McMahon is quick to point out that the name is not inspired by the Beatle. “The Irish spelling means ‘young sweetheart’. My dad was from West Belfast and I wanted an Irish name.”

The joy of Leannain’s arrival is tempered by the fact that Phil McMahon Snr died of stomach cancer in 2018. “My dad never got to see him. I would have loved for them to meet.”

Having a baby has given McMahon a chance to reappraise the time management skills of any teammates who have kids. “I don’t know how lads do that when they’re playing. It’s an amateur sport, so you’ve got 40 hours of work and you do 40-plus hours, probably, playing football.”

Philly McMahon can’t walk down the street without someone asking him for his prediction for this year’s Championship. After dominating the game over the past decade, Dublin appear to be in transition. The Sky Blues failed to make last year’s final and their league form was eyebrow-raisingly poor.

“I think there are three tiers, with Kerry and Mayo in the top tier and Dublin, Donegal, Armagh, Tyrone and possibly Galway in the second tier. But I think Dublin have the biggest space to grow.” He scoffs at anyone who writes them off and believes that come July, Dublin will be champions again. He is still close to several of the current squad so he’s better positioned than most to appraise their chances.

The bookies, however, are backing Kerry. McMahon has his doubts, despite a strong panel that includes one of the great players of his generation, David Clifford. “Did complacency set in for Kerry in the past few years and will that be the issue again this year?” he asks. “Will Kerry end up beating themselves?”

It’s fighting talk, but then, it would be odd to expect anything less from Philly McMahon.

