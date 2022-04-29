| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Philly McMahon: ‘Writing has helped me grieve for my brother’

The Dublin star on his family’s loss, his tough reputation and football legacy, adjusting to retirement and how life is too short for regrets

Former Dublin footballer Philly McMahon. Photo by Frank McGrath Expand
The Choice: A Novel for Young Readers by Philly McMahon Expand
Philly McMahon with the Sam Maguire Cup following Dublin's record-breaking six-in-a-row in 2020. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Former Dublin footballer Philly McMahon. Photo by Frank McGrath

Former Dublin footballer Philly McMahon. Photo by Frank McGrath

The Choice: A Novel for Young Readers by Philly McMahon

The Choice: A Novel for Young Readers by Philly McMahon

Philly McMahon with the Sam Maguire Cup following Dublin's record-breaking six-in-a-row in 2020. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Philly McMahon with the Sam Maguire Cup following Dublin's record-breaking six-in-a-row in 2020. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

/

Former Dublin footballer Philly McMahon. Photo by Frank McGrath

John Meagher Twitter Email

It is a tale of two brothers. One excelled at sport and went on to become a Dublin hero. The other got snared by drugs as a teen and died in 2012 after years battling an addiction to heroin.

Philly McMahon was an ever-present member of the Dublin football team that went on a near relentless run of glory between 2011 and 2020 while his brother John suffered a pitiful demise, his name known only to the immediate community in their native Ballymun.

Related topics

More On Dublin GAA

Most Watched

Privacy