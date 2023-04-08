Patrick McCabe: ‘If I can make enough money to stay out of the asylum, I’m happy’

The acclaimed author on working with Neil Jordan, his new comic novel set in 1970s Dublin and why he feels his heyday arrived with last year’s Poguemahone

Patrick McCabe: ‘I got embarrassed coming to Neil Jordan with these fantastic ideas and he’d impatiently say, “Yeah, yeah, I know that.” I ended up just going to the pub and staying there’. Photo by Mark Condren

You don’t need to be told that it’s a writer’s home. As soon as you pass the threshold of the two-storey house in the centre of Clones, you can tell that at least one bibliophile resides here.

Every available bit of wall space is taken up with books. Shelves groan under the weight of hardbacks. Paperbacks vie for space upstairs. There isn’t a nook or cranny that isn’t enlivened by books. Venture up to the bathroom and your hosts will wonder what’s taking you so long: every shelf on the landing invites perusal.

Patrick McCabe insists he is no Luddite, but this is a man enraptured by the physical beauty of books. There are so many in the home he shares with his artist wife Margot Quinn that outside noise is dampened. The cosy house, he says, is a good place to write.

It was here that he penned his tragicomic play Country and Irish, which opens in Dublin’s Smock Alley Theatre this month and will then embark on a nationwide tour.

The world he creates in the musical play is not dissimilar to the heightened one that colours so many of his novels. It centres on one Donie Burris, whose difficulties range from having an overbearing mother to becoming embroiled with Dublin gangsters. It pays homage to film noir, the film Double Indemnity and Samuel Beckett. A banana features prominently and there are playful references to the Teletubbies.

There are plenty of songs too. The title refers to the often derided variant of country music that remains popular in Border counties such as Monaghan and Donegal.

“You often hear people saying, ‘It’s really good country music, not like that country and Irish shite,’” he says. “But I wanted to tackle that head on, because it’s so disrespectful. This is a particular sound — it has a fairground organ and kettle drums and the accent is specific: it’s midlands up to the North. That music is part of me — I’m not detached from it, just as I’m not detached from the lanes around here.”

The play is a one-man tour de force and stars Peter Gowen as an individual at the end of his tether. “It wasn’t written with one actor in mind, but he was so clued in on the world of it,” McCabe says. “When I saw him doing it for the first time, I thought it was hilarious.”

McCabe is constantly writing and he jokes that he is forever penning the same book. It’s a comment that is both facetious and true. Right now, he is writing a comic novel set in 1970s Dublin. It’s called Goldengrove and his evocation of a past world is transporting him back to his first years in the city at teacher training college.

He is about halfway through it and is planning to publish via Unbound, a crowdfunding service increasingly used by writers. It was the method he used to publish his most recent novel, a sprawling, hugely ambitious stream-of-consciousness work called Poguemahone. “I put everything I had into it,” he says. “I think it’s my best book.”

The audiobook version is a delight. McCabe reads it himself and takes great relish doing so. The book is not for the faint-hearted, but the writer’s delivery of his own words makes it more accessible than the written word.

When many writers talk about the business of writing, they make it sound like a chore. McCabe is different. There’s a delight that comes with creating curiously off-centre worlds and skewed, larger-than-life characters that are distinctly McCabeian.

Goldengrove was originally going to be called ‘Watertown’ — possibly in a nod to his favourite film, Roman Polanski’s Chinatown. Setting a book 40 to 50 years in the past has allowed him to explore an Ireland he came of age in. “It’s easy to use broad brushstrokes,” he says, “to see it as this very conservative place. But there were lots of people who didn’t conform to societal norms, who had little interest in the church and so forth.”

The 1970s is territory that he covered in one of his best loved creations, 1995’s The Dead School, although he points out that it didn’t sell anything like the preceding book, The Butcher Boy.

McCabe had already published two novels before The Butcher Boy — both well received — but it was that 1992 tour de force that moved him into the first rank of Irish writers.

The book centres on troubled schoolboy Francie Brady. He is, by any measure, one of the great characters in modern Irish literature. Did McCabe realise he had something special as he was writing the book? “Hadn’t a clue,” he says, mirthfully. “You never know what’s going to connect. You hope that it will have an audience, but you can’t tell.”

But Margot, at the far end of the room, shakes her head. “I knew. As soon as I read it, I knew he had written something special.”

Margot is McCabe’s sounding board. “But I only show the work to her when it’s done,” he says. “I wouldn’t be showing a page here or there.”

Although she told him at the time that The Butcher Boy would get him noticed, nobody could have foreseen what a cultural sensation it would become. It was his first book to make a significant impression across the Irish Sea.

He pauses for thought. “I think the dark aspects of the book chimed at a time when Ireland was perceived as innocent, maybe. It was before so many of the revelations about the Catholic Church came out, before the floodgates opened.

“You had Father Ted and all these other things that were introducing a whole new anarchic kind of side of the Irish imagination which the English didn’t either know about or had missed. They may still be even missing it.”

McCabe was itching to be a full-time writer, but was cautious about leaving his teaching job, even after The Butcher Boy made him a literary star. “It was when I was writing The Dead School that I tried to do this full time. I’d two young children [Katie and Ellen, who, he proudly notes, both work in the arts] and I couldn’t afford to. There was no guarantee of any success — there never is.

“I was very practical about it. There’s a teachers’ credit union and I thought, ‘I’ll borrow six months’ worth of salary and see if I can finish this book and if it does any good.’ But that would only keep you going for a year. You can scrimp and save, but I didn’t want to do that. I would have gone back teaching anyway — I wasn’t unhappy with it.”

Sticking to writing full-time was helped by the success of Neil Jordan’s acclaimed 1997 film version of The Butcher Boy, which starred Fiona Shaw, Stephen Rea and Eamonn Owens.

“My view is that Neil Jordan is a bit of a genius,” he says. “His visual imagination is so sophisticated. When we were shooting The Butcher Boy, I would go to him with ideas that I had given a lot of thought to. But he had already thought of them, weeks before. “It got to the stage that I got so embarrassed coming to him with these fantastic ideas and he’d impatiently say, ‘Yeah, yeah, I know that.’ I ended up just going to the pub and staying there.”

A few years later Jordan went on to adapt another McCabe book, Breakfast on Pluto, which starred a young Cillian Murphy as Patrick, the transgender lead character. The 6ft Tardis-like object that appears in the film takes pride of place amid all the books in this Clones living room. For this film, McCabe kept his ideas to himself. “I stayed away,” he says with a laugh. “I’d learned my lesson.”

McCabe believes his books have been very well served by both of Jordan’s adaptations. “It was a great privilege to be working with him because getting any movie made is such a torturous business. Yet for all the brilliance of those movies — or any movie — there’s something pure about the written word.

“Poetry,” he adds, “is probably the highest form of art in a way.” As a fellow Monaghan man, he holds Patrick Kavanagh in high esteem. “I think Kavanagh is magnificent. He’s written, maybe, a dozen masterpieces — which is not bad for anybody.”

But it is James Joyce, rather than Kavanagh, who has been much more influential on McCabe. “Ulysses is like synesthesia, you feel it,” he says. “The language is so vital. And it’s very funny. I still read it, maybe twice a year. I don’t mean I sit down and study it — it’s more a case of picking it up and reading wherever I land. You always find something new in it.

“The last time I read it, I discovered something in it that I didn’t know was there. It was a guy called the Macintosh Man. Nobody, except scholars, remembers it because it’s buried deep in the text, but he turns up here and there and nobody knows who it is. And the Macintosh Man reminds me of ‘Teaser Time’ in the Dandy books, ‘Can you spot the missing character in such and such an illustration?’ It’s a book that’s full of mischief.”

Joyce cast a shadow on several generations of Irish writers, but not McCabe. “I wasn’t good enough to be anywhere near it,” he says, plainly, “and I always knew that. I might have been able to carry his typewriter, maybe.”

Although McCabe has written steadily since the late 1980s, many would argue that his heyday was the 1990s, when he, Colm Tóibín, Sebastian Barry and Anne Enright were anointed as the top of the crop of new Irish writers. He mulls over the suggestion. “I can understand why people might say that, but I don’t see it that way. The year I wrote Poguemahone was my heyday — that’s how I view it.”

Poguemahone received generally lukewarm reviews, although some critics did not hold back in their dislike for the book. “It saddens me,” he says. “You spend three years of your life working on it, so of course it saddens me.”

Unlike many writers who profess not to bother with what the critics say, he reads his reviews. “It matters if it’s considered,” he says, “if their argument is well written.”

McCabe is not sure if writing well gets any easier as the years go by, but he is adamant that continuously writing is essential to keep the machine oiled.

He reaches for an analogy concerning the jazz great Chet Baker. “There’s a story of this old guy who’d been a jazz man all his life in New York. He said he got to play with Baker. ‘I watched him,’ he said. ‘He took the trumpet and started blowing into it and got stuff out of that instrument that took me years of work and graft.’ In my case, I need all that practice because when that Chet Baker moment comes, you have the tools ready to do it. Now, when that crystalline moment of inspiration arrives, I’m ready for it.”

He still keeps teachers’ hours at his desk upstairs and will keep writing in the days that a particular idea excites him. He says he still revels in the fact that he has been able to make writing his job, even in an age of diminishing returns for most authors.

“People think that artists just want to be in the spotlight, but that’s not me,” he says. “My position would be that if I can just get enough money to keep alive and stay out of the asylum, I’d be very happy.”

‘Country and Irish’ opens in Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin, on April 18 before embarking now an Irish tour until May 20. See fight2flight.com for further information.