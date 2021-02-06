Patricia Gibney: ‘I channelled a lot of my grief into the character of Lottie’

‘I eventually got into writing as therapy’: Patricia Gibney says she struggled with alcohol after her husband died in 2009. Photo by Ger Holland Photography

Patricia Gibney, creator of the popular Garda Detective Inspector Lottie Parker series of gritty thrillers, is astonishingly prolific. I can’t think of another Irish author who, in the space of four years, has published eight novels, all of which have sold extremely well across digital, audio and print.

She is also unusual in that she initially made her impact on the literary world digitally. Her first novels were sold on Amazon long before they were picked up and published as physical books.

Her first effort, The Missing Ones, sold, to the Mullingar native’s huge astonishment, more than 100,000 copies and she has racked up well over 1.5 million in digital sales for all her books.

What is even more interesting is that all the stories are firmly set in the fictional Midlands town of Ragmullin — anagram-solvers won’t have any difficulty with that one — yet are enjoyed all over the world, doing well in the US, Australia, Canada and even India.

By now, her transformation from an administrator in the Westmeath County Council offices to bestselling writer is well-known. The mother-of-three teenagers, her life was turned upside down in 2009 when, within the space of three months, her husband, a member of the Irish Army, was diagnosed with cancer and died. He was just 49.

She had met him when she was 14 and married him the day before her 21st birthday. She was devastated, had to leave her job to look after the children and was plunged into depression. Always a great reader, she turned to writing as a form of self-therapy.

Given that Detective Lottie Parker is a widow struggling to bring up three children on her own, I wondered how much of Gibney’s own experiences are in her novels.

“Probably not so much in the more recent books,” she says. “But after Aidan died, I went through a very bad time, I had three teenage children, I was struggling to keep the show on the road and all that goes with that, and I eventually got into writing as therapy.

“I think I poured a lot of what I was going through, the grief, the struggle to try to live a normal life, to get the children to school, to prepare meals and so on, was channelled into the character of Lottie in the first couple of books.”

As she began to come to terms with what had happened, and as her life improved, she believes that the character of Lottie changed too, and has now become a completely separate entity.

“I actually find it a lot harder to write Lottie now,” she says. “I have to put a lot more effort into writing her character as we have become quite different people.”

Read More

In the early books, Lottie struggled with alcohol. Gibney admits that she too had taken that route and had to deal with that. “You kind of have to kind of drown yourself in something that blurs the edges of reality a bit,” she says. “I was very depressed and I did use alcohol and pills as a crutch.”

While writing the first few Lottie Parker books helped her come to terms with her loss, what accelerated her recovery was a decision to take writing classes in the Irish Writers Centre.

“In truth, at first, since it is in Dublin, it was really just something to get me out of the house and out of Mullingar every now and then,” she admits. “But all the people I met there were really nice, and we all had one thing in common — we were all writing books. I enjoyed it very much.”

Through friends in the centre, she started to go to writing events in England, such as the Theakstson Old Peculiar Crime Writing Festival in Harrogate where, star-struck, she met many of her literary heroes such as Ian Rankin, Lee Child, Steve Cavanagh and Val McDermid.

“I was amazed. They were lovely and easy to talk to, just very ordinary.” Perhaps not that ordinary, but Gibney is so open, friendly and genuine they would have had no difficulty in warming to her. Now, of course, she is invited to such events in her own right — or, at least, was pre-Covid-19.

She is also something of a painter, so the fear of facing a blank page is not as great for her as it can be for many writers.

Expand Close Broken Souls is Patricia Gibney’s seventh Lottie Parker book / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Broken Souls is Patricia Gibney’s seventh Lottie Parker book

“When you sit down to paint, the canvas is always blank, but when you put a single brush stroke on it, you have begun a painting,” she says. “It is the same with a book. I write a sentence and I then try to continue on and write straight through to the end.

“I tend not to go back and rewrite until I have finished the first draft. If I think of something to add, or want to rewrite something, I just make a note and return to it later.”

Plotting also doesn’t cause her many sleepless nights. Her first book was ripped from the headlines of the mother-and-baby scandal, while the second, The Stolen Girls, sprang almost fully formed from stories her late husband Aidan had told her, stories he had heard while he was serving with the United Nations peacekeeping force in Kosovo.

Current affairs and real-life crime stories get mulled over in her mind on the long walks she takes daily and eventually coalesce into another exciting murder and mayhem adventure that often leaves Lottie, her team and family in desperate danger.

She writes for a few hours every single day, tries to stop before lunch mid-paragraph so she has somewhere to start the next morning, and gives herself two weeks off at the end of each book to recharge her batteries and soothe her frazzled brain.

At the beginning of her career, her books earned her just 1c for every copy sold online at 99c. The digital editions are now sold for £2.99, paperbacks £8.99 and audiobooks £22.99, and her rewards are considerably larger and she says she now makes a reasonably comfortable living from her writing.

“I don’t know how it works,” she says. “I leave all that to my agent.”

Patricia Gibney’s seventh Lottie Parker book, ‘Broken Souls’, is out as a paperback now, while her ninth, ‘Silent Voices’, was released digitally this week.

Read More

Indo Review