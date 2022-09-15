Pat Reid: the Irishman who built a legend after his ‘mad’ escape from Colditz

It was the most famous prisoner of war camp in World War II. Colditz Castle inspired books, a hit BBC series and even a 1970s board game.

In wartime, the German authorities hoped the fortress in eastern Germany would make a totally secure prison, but hundreds tried to get away and more than 30 men succeeded.

No man did more to cultivate the myth around Colditz than Pat Reid, the flamboyant escapee who got away from the prison in 1942.

Born in India, with a father from Grange in Carlow and an English mother, Reid spent much of his childhood in Ireland. He was educated at Clongowes Wood College in Kildare. He is among the key personalities in Ben Macintyre’s new book, Colditz: Prisoners of the Castle. Macintyre, a columnist for The Times of London who has written popular books on the world of espionage, gives a warts-and-all account of life in the jail.

The traditional story, perpetuated by Reid in his wartime accounts, is of heroic, daredevil prisoners, indefatigable in their efforts to get away. Macintyre says the story told by Reid and the TV series was one of universal defiance, courage and ingenuity — of men with moustaches digging escape tunnels and defying Germans who were inevitably portrayed as sadists or idiots.

The aim of Macintyre’s book is to explode some of these myths and paint a more complex picture. Of course, there were heroic breakouts, but many prisoners of war preferred to stay put, and this story is also one of snobbery, bullying, insanity and, as with all prisons, mind-crushing boredom.

The operation of Colditz was highly stratified along class lines. The prisoners who were officers were afforded privileges not granted to the junior ranks. Those from the lower ranks had to work as orderlies, in effect servants to the officers, and were treated abominably by their more senior compatriots.

In the French section of this multinational institution, senior PoWs demanded that their Jewish compatriots be segregated, and the Germans obliged by imprisoning them in a cramped attic, known as the ‘Ghetto’. At the officer level, Colditz was something of a “bad boys’ club” for prisoners who had been troublesome elsewhere, typically by escaping.

At 29, when he arrived in Colditz, Reid was, according to Macintyre’s account, a natural contrarian and a born exhibitionist, a most dependable ally and, as an opponent, obstinate and insufferable. The author says Reid considered himself Irish. He trained as an engineer before becoming a British Army officer. He was captured as a member of the British expeditionary force during the fall of France in 1940. By the time he went to Colditz, he had already supervised the digging of a tunnel out of a castle in Bavaria and had been on the run with others for five days when he was captured. Reid plotted getaways relentlessly, sometimes for himself and, at other times, for others. In one planned escape, prisoners intended to get away by lifting floorboards during a comical theatre show called Ballet Nonsense, where Reid was among those performing as prima ballerinas in “frilly ballet crepe paper ballet skirts and brassieres”. They sang a chorus: “Ballet nonsense, Ballet nonsense, everything’s just mad today.”

The plan was for prisoners to exit by climbing under the stage into a room below and leaving the area dressed as German officers. The plot was delayed, but Airey Neave and a Dutch prisoner escaped later after another show. Neave went on to become a Conservative MP who supported Margaret Thatcher and was assassinated by the INLA just before her first general election victory in 1979.

In October 1942, Reid himself got away at the sixth attempt in a plan described by the author as “foolhardy”. “It was a mad escape and it should never really have worked,” he says. “It took place in the middle of the night in full view of the German garrison sleeping quarters. He and a group climbed into the German courtyard, with searchlights sweeping over it, thinking that they would be able to open a door to a building and scale down the outside walls on the other side. They discovered that they couldn’t open the door, but by pure chance they noticed a door going down into a cellar and at the far end, they squeezed through a narrow air vent and dropped down.”

Reid and three other prisoners crossed the Swiss border and he remained in that neutral country for the rest of the war.

Macintyre also highlights the class tensions in the prison. “The officer corps at Colditz was predominantly upper-middle or upper class,” he says. “The orderlies were almost all working-class men.” A class war was festering in Colditz and matters came to a head when an Irishman, referred to in the book simply as “Doherty’’, led a rebellion by the junior ranks.

Doherty and some of his comrades complained about having to clear up after messy and demanding officers, leading to a strike. He refused to work for the officers, suggesting that “they were prisoners the same as them”. But the uprising fizzled out and Doherty was assigned to another camp.

After the war, Reid became the public face of Colditz, going on lecture tours, writing books, helping to devise the board game and acting as ‘‘technical adviser’’ to the TV series.

“Colditz was in a way the making of him,” Macintyre says. “It gave him the opportunity to emerge as a figure of legend. It was a legend that he assiduously cultivated.”

‘Colditz: Prisoners of the Castle’ is published by Viking

