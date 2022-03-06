| -1.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Our existence enriches the world’ – Author Shon Faye on giving voice to the transgender community

Shon Faye’s book about transgender lives has made her a figurehead for the trans community. But behind the activism, is a woman who — like all of us — is still figuring out who she is

&quot;With The Transgender Issue, she wanted to correct not just what she felt was factually wrong in the discussion, but also the problem with &ldquo;the whole psychology of the approach. Of how othering it is to trans people to have a conversation conducted about their lives, above their heads, and to be reduced to a talking point that&rsquo;s, like, to explore all these anxieties in society.&rdquo; Shon Faye Expand
&quot;Her grandmother was from Waterford. &ldquo;We were very, very close until she died when I was seven. I used to chat to her incessantly.&rdquo;&quot; Shon Faye Expand
&quot;It wasn&rsquo;t just about people saying, &lsquo;Oh, you look lovely&rsquo;. It&rsquo;s also about not feeing afraid if I&rsquo;m sat at a bus stop in the evening and there are men who ask me for a lighter or whatever.&quot; Shon Faye Expand
The Transgender Issue: An Argument For Justice by Shon Faye is published by Allen Lane Expand

Close

&quot;With The Transgender Issue, she wanted to correct not just what she felt was factually wrong in the discussion, but also the problem with &ldquo;the whole psychology of the approach. Of how othering it is to trans people to have a conversation conducted about their lives, above their heads, and to be reduced to a talking point that&rsquo;s, like, to explore all these anxieties in society.&rdquo; Shon Faye

"With The Transgender Issue, she wanted to correct not just what she felt was factually wrong in the discussion, but also the problem with “the whole psychology of the approach. Of how othering it is to trans people to have a conversation conducted about their lives, above their heads, and to be reduced to a talking point that’s, like, to explore all these anxieties in society.” Shon Faye

&quot;Her grandmother was from Waterford. &ldquo;We were very, very close until she died when I was seven. I used to chat to her incessantly.&rdquo;&quot; Shon Faye

"Her grandmother was from Waterford. “We were very, very close until she died when I was seven. I used to chat to her incessantly.”" Shon Faye

&quot;It wasn&rsquo;t just about people saying, &lsquo;Oh, you look lovely&rsquo;. It&rsquo;s also about not feeing afraid if I&rsquo;m sat at a bus stop in the evening and there are men who ask me for a lighter or whatever.&quot; Shon Faye

"It wasn’t just about people saying, ‘Oh, you look lovely’. It’s also about not feeing afraid if I’m sat at a bus stop in the evening and there are men who ask me for a lighter or whatever." Shon Faye

The Transgender Issue: An Argument For Justice by Shon Faye is published by Allen Lane

The Transgender Issue: An Argument For Justice by Shon Faye is published by Allen Lane

/

"With The Transgender Issue, she wanted to correct not just what she felt was factually wrong in the discussion, but also the problem with “the whole psychology of the approach. Of how othering it is to trans people to have a conversation conducted about their lives, above their heads, and to be reduced to a talking point that’s, like, to explore all these anxieties in society.” Shon Faye

Liadan Hynes Email

When Shon Faye was small, she was a reserved, shy child. “I’m realising the older I get, that I still am that person deep down,” she says now. “I equipped a bit of a front when I got older, but actually I’m a bit of a shy person.”

It’s somewhat surprising to hear if you’re at all familiar with the articulate 33-year-old author, journalist, podcaster and activist. For those who are not, Faye’s first book, The Transgender Issue: An Argument For Justice, was published last September. When we speak, she is just coming back from a break, and about to do more publicity for the book, which will launch later this year in various other territories, including the US.

Most Watched

Privacy