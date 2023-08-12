Oppenheimer failed to imagine the world he was creating. These books show it in all its horror

As American Prometheus, the biography that inspired Christopher Nolan’s movie, re-enters the bestseller charts, Kevin Power recommends more reading that illustrates the devastating consequences of the scientist’s creation

The dawn of the nuclear age preceded an actual dawn by half an hour or so. The “noiseless flash” that accompanied the detonation of the world’s first atomic bomb, at Alamagordo, New Mexico, at 5.29am on July 16, 1945, lit up the desert sky like daylight, then faded into an unearthly purple dusk.