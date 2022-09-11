Novelist Sinéad Moriarty: I wanted my children to understand that some people lives are incredibly hard

I grew up in a house falling down with books. My Dad’s pile was mostly history and thrillers, my Mum’s was fiction. You simple could not live in our house and not read. I always say I feel blessed to have been given the gift of loving books.

Books transported me from 1980s Ireland, with its prolonged recession, falling living standards, dramatic increase in unemployment and emigration as the best option for the young.

Books that you read as a child stay with you – the good ones do anyway. Everyone has a book, or books, that really spoke to them. For me it was Enid Blyton’s St Clare’s series, Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women and Anne Holm’s I Am David.

Reading those books brought me from a boarding school in England to 1860s Massachusetts during the US Civil War and then to a boy who escapes from a concentration camp in eastern Europe and reaches safety in Denmark.

These books, and many others, opened my mind to other places, lives and situations. These tales helped me to walk in the characters’ shoes and feel what it was like for them, in their lives, their countries. I felt their fears, joys and worries. I cheered the characters on. I cried for them when they fell down, and celebrated their triumphs.

When I became a writer and had children of my own, I wanted to write a book for children but I couldn’t find the right theme, timing or compulsion.

For me, writing has always been a compulsion, the stories

I have written have always been based around themes and issues that I feel compelled to write about. I wanted to write for children but I wanted to write books with strong themes, books with meaning, books that would both move and engage children.

Then a few years ago I saw an image that would not leave me alone. It was the heart-breaking image of the body of Alan Kurdi, the two-year-old Syrian boy washed up on the beach trying to find a safe haven from the war in his country. The picture haunted me and I thought I had to write about this. I wanted my children to understand that some people’s lives are incredibly difficult. To know that to live in a peaceful country and have food to eat and a bed to sleep in is a privilege. Most of all, I wanted them to understand the plight of others and how important empathy and kindness are in life.

That image, and other distressing photographs of Syrian refugees fleeing the war, was my initial inspiration to write The New Girl.

I contacted the Irish Refugee Council in Dublin and they put me in touch with the Wexford branch who said that a lovely

Syrian girl called Sarra would talk to me for my research.

I drove to Enniscorthy one rainy night in November, a few years ago, and called into her house. I met Sarra, her mum and her sister Amira. Since that day, Sarra has been in my life and we have become firm friends. I feel very protective of her and proud of her.

She was smuggled through Turkey and then left on a beach with a dinghy. The smugglers had lied to them and said they would navigate the boat to Greece, but instead they were abandoned; 50 desperate refugees then climbed into a dinghy made for 12.

Somehow, by some miracle, they made it safely to Greece, where after a long wait, she, her sisters and her mother were sent to Ireland. Sarra sat her Leaving Certificate and is now studying pharmaceutical science.

Children have responded so warmly and passionately to The New Girl that I know they want to read books with hard-hitting themes but written in an engaging and accessible way. Let us never underestimate children: they know a lot more than we think they do, they are exposed to a lot more than we realise, and for that reason I want to write books around serious themes, but with a lightness of touch that makes kids fall in love with the characters, want to turn the page, and encourages them to think about the lives of others.

Children have always been open to reading about serious themes, as long as these are dealt with in an accessible, empathetic way and, importantly, the stories have hope. We always need hope in our stories.

With the world in such turmoil over the last few years and the rise of right-wing movements promoting hate, racism, misogyny and disinformation, we need more than ever to promote empathy and compassion for others in our stories for young people.

And so, my new book, The Truth About Riley, is about homelessness. I want children to be aware that not everyone has a home. More than 3,000 children are currently homeless in Ireland and that doesn’t count the children in domestic abuse shelters.

I feel so passionately that we need to get to children early and open their hearts and minds to the power and the importance of empathy, compassion and tolerance.

I truly hope that my books will do that for the children who read them.

Never underestimate the power of a good book on a child’s life. The good ones will stay with them long into adulthood.

‘The Truth About Riley’ by Sinéad Moriarty is published by Gill Books, €13.99, and out on September 15