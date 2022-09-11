| 11.3°C Dublin

Novelist Sinéad Moriarty: I wanted my children to understand that some people lives are incredibly hard

An infamous photo prompted the Irish novelist to tackle bigger social issues like homelessness and the refugee crisis in her books for younger readers

Passionate – Sinéad Moriarty with her favourite children's books at the dlr LexIcon Library. Picture by Frank McGrath
Sinéad Moriarty was inspired to write about refugees after seeing the photo of Alan Kurdi, the two-year-old boy washed up on a beach. Picture by Ruth Medjber

Passionate – Sinéad Moriarty with her favourite children&rsquo;s books at the dlr LexIcon Library. Picture by Frank McGrath

Passionate – Sinéad Moriarty with her favourite children’s books at the dlr LexIcon Library. Picture by Frank McGrath

Sinéad Moriarty was inspired to write about refugees after seeing the photo of Alan Kurdi, the two-year-old boy washed up on a beach. Picture by Ruth Medjber

Sinéad Moriarty was inspired to write about refugees after seeing the photo of Alan Kurdi, the two-year-old boy washed up on a beach. Picture by Ruth Medjber

Passionate – Sinéad Moriarty with her favourite children’s books at the dlr LexIcon Library. Picture by Frank McGrath

I grew up in a house falling down with books. My Dad’s pile was mostly history and thrillers, my Mum’s was fiction. You simple could not live in our house and not read. I always say I feel blessed to have been given the gift of loving books.

Books transported me from 1980s Ireland, with its prolonged recession, falling living standards, dramatic increase in unemployment and emigration as the best option for the young.

