'Nothing is going to push people's emotions like the loss of an infant' - Louise Phillips on the sensational court case that inspired her novel

And in our hour-long interview, emotions spill over more than once, for both of us. With very good reason, mind: for her fifth book, The Hiding Game, Phillips is examining more closely than ever trauma, grief and the break of the mother and child bond. What's more, she has retread much of her own personal experience of loss and tragedy to get into the heart of her story.

The Hiding Game's central plot takes inspiration from the case of Louise Woodward, a teenage au pair convicted of the manslaughter of eight-month-old Matthew Eappen while he was in her care, in 1997.

Phillips watched the trial as a young mother. The Dubliner had written with gusto as a teenager, but the demands of a young family and work saw her fledgling efforts fall by the wayside.

"I didn't look at that case and think 'yes, I really want to write about this', but I was certainly drawn to it," Phillips recalls. "It was so high profile, and I was intrigued as a young mother by the high stakes involved. Nothing is going to push people's emotions like the loss of an infant.

"I was also drawn to Louise because she was just this quiet English girl, but in the US her aloofness was seen as her having something to hide.

"I think the book was in part instigated by the whole Making a Murderer [TV series] thing, where that whole sort of media and televised trial made me think of Louise Woodward all over again."

In The Hiding Game's fictional town of Corham, near Boston, a young nanny, Abby, is accused of harming Jacob, a young infant who falls ill in her care. The majority of locals readily believe the shy, reserved teenager to be guilty.

Heather Baxter is the defence attorney tasked with returning home to the sleepy town to represent the nanny in court, amid frenzied media attention and near-constant TV broadcast. Returning home to a heart-wrenching case, Heather is reminded of her own personal tragedies.

Her family lost a baby sister when she was younger, and she endured the murder of her mother Elizabeth while Heather hid in another room, in a case that remained unsolved.

The Hiding Game has all the ingredients of a core-shaking crime classic, from courtroom suspense and psychological thrills to domestic noir and procedural grit.

Yet it's the book's dark, multilayered and emotional relationships, as well as its authentic mediation of grief, that gives the book its true horsepower.

And it was Phillips' own experiences of grief, after her own mother died in 2001, that provided the nucleus for the story.

"I remember distinctly feeling at the time that I understood what heartbreak was, as I had a physical ache at the time," she recalls.

In the ensuing years, and as Phillips herself became a grandmother, she began to reflect more fully on her mother's life.

"I know she loved being a grandparent - she probably preferred children to adults," smiles Phillips. "I think I only started to realise later on what a tough life she had."

When Phillips was aged four, the family lost their youngest child, an infant girl called Monica, to sepsis. For years, the family believed that Monica had died due to cot death. A year after her death, a baby boy was stillborn.

The Hiding Game isn't autobiographical, nor based on Phillips' life, but she concedes that in some ways, the story of Elizabeth, told through her diary entries, occasionally calls to mind her own mother's life.

The deaths of Phillips' younger brother and sister cast a long shadow on the family. Neither parent felt emotionally able to identify Monica's body: "Because of that, my parents' relationship really changed, and I think my mum spent the rest of her life thinking, 'was that really my little girl?'" says Phillips. "She experienced post-natal depression - for a number of years we weren't washed, and there weren't many photographs.

"I remember the day we lost Monica so vividly," reveals Phillips. "I remember my mum coming home and I remember feeling that she just wasn't my mum. She sort of went in on herself and went to bed. Her family had been this amazing, happy unit and it was a really celebratory time. That really stayed with me.

"I think that's definitely part of why I became a writer," adds Phillips. "I started to look at the world like, 'why is that person doing this? Why is that person thinking this way?' It was just me trying to navigate myself through the world."

She fell into procedural crime writing almost by accident. She returned to writing when her youngest child was 14 years old, via a writing course in her local learning centre in Tallaght. With the murder of two schoolgirls forming the nucleus of her first book, Red Ribbons, an editor at her new publishers suggested that she pivot the action towards the procedural realm. "At the time I was a bit like, 'you mean I can't just write the story?'" laughs Phillips.

In time, the research into the murky world of Irish crime, aided by a detective friend of her husband's, became her passion.

"I could talk about the research I did on this book for the rest of my life," Phillips enthuses. "I'm one of those crazy people who loves the research - I find it opens all these doors and throw up loads of possible ideas.

"I met up with [my husband's old friend] and he's been brilliant.

"He's introduced me to hostage negotiators, and through An Garda Síochána, I met an undercover cop in Boston. He had bullet holes and knife holes [all over his body]. I was in his house one day and he took a phone call from an informant. It was like something out of a movie."

