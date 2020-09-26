Nothing in my career compares to the day New Irish Writing said 'yes' - Joseph O’Connor on how New Irish Writing changed his life

In the winter of 1989 I was living in south-east London, having moved there after spells at UCD and then at Oxford. I was trying to make my way as a writer but was getting absolutely nowhere. The many short stories I sent to magazines the length and breadth of Britain and Ireland came back with a never-ending stream of rejection letters.

A rubbishy, too-long novel on which I had been working for several years sat horribly on my desk, bloated and useless, bristling with clichés and pretentiousness. Every time I tried to cut a hundred words from it, I seemed to add a thousand more to that slab of weapons-grade gibberish. Writing that wretched book was like being in a dysfunctional relationship. I hated it but couldn't leave well enough alone.

I had given myself three years in which to get something published. If it didn't happen inside that time, I would come up with Plan B for my life. Months became seasons. Seasons became years. The monstrous slob of a novel grew fatter and uglier. The deadline was knocking on my windows.

One afternoon, near the very end of the third year, so near that I had begun to bundle up the vast ghastly novel so as to throw it in a skip, I came back from the newsagents down the block to find that there was a message on my answering machine. It was Ciaran Carty, editor of the New Irish Writing page at the Sunday Tribune, calling from Dublin. I had recently submitted a short story for consideration, called 'Last of the Mohicans'. Ciaran was calling to say he was going to publish it the following Sunday.

In the 31 years since, I've been immensely fortunate in my career as a writer to have had lovely things happen to my work. I've had international bestsellers, won literary awards, had my novels translated into many languages. I love writing; since my early teens it was the only thing I ever wanted to do with my life, to make even a minuscule contribution to the beautiful thing that is literature. But I don't think anything will ever compare to that afternoon when Ciaran Carty from the New Irish Writing page phoned me about my story, that first moment when someone said 'yes'.

Time plays tricks. Memory is uncertain. But I can tell you that, in all the great city of London that night, there was no happier boy than me.

It's what every new writer needs like oxygen, that small instance of affirmation, the thumbs-up from someone you respect. Writing fiction or poetry, uncertain and unpredictable activities, are not for the faint-hearted or impatient. For most of us, it's a long haul, a road towards a distant horizon that either keeps on receding or shimmers like an oasis through a mirage. But the New Irish Writing page is a signpost, a beacon when you're flagging. It says to new writers: "Keep going."

To my astonishment, I won that year's First Fiction and New Irish Writer of the Year awards. Ciaran accepted a second story of mine. Literary agents and publishers got in touch, asking for material. Encouraged, I threw away the horribly swollen novel and began working on a simpler, shorter new book that had the central character from 'Last of the Mohicans' as its protagonist.

That book turned out to be my debut novel, Cowboys and Indians, published in 1991. It was shortlisted for the Whitbread Award (now known as the Costa) and got to number one in the Irish bestsellers list. After three years of frustration, late nights and cold sweats, my career as a writer began. I owe that to Ciaran Carty and the New Irish Writing page. I will forever be grateful to both.

The New Irish Writing page is a wonderful part of our literary culture. As far as I know, it's unique. No other country in the world has new fiction and poetry published on a monthly basis in a major national newspaper. To be published on the New Irish Writing page means your work will be read by tens of thousands of people, vastly more than will read most new short stories or poems. What a magnificent opportunity for writers and readers.

The list of Irish authors first published or published early in New Irish Writing runs into scores, indeed hundreds. It includes John McGahern, Mike McCormack, Bernard MacLaverty, Deirdre Madden, Patrick McCabe, Frank McGuinness, John Boyne, Paula Meehan, Sebastian Barry, Anne Enright, Colum McCann, Vona Groarke, Mary O'Malley, Hugo Hamilton, Henrietta McKervey, Sara Baume and many, many more. While some have gone on to international success, others have had that amazing glow of personal fulfilment that comes with seeing your work published, even once. They, as writers - and we as readers - owe so much to the tireless custodians of New Irish Writing down the years: from Seán McCann and David Marcus to Anthony Glavin, and, for more than 30 years now, Ciaran Carty and Dermot Bolger.

Throughout its 50-year life, the New Irish Writing page has been housed at four major Irish newspapers: the Irish Press, the Sunday Tribune, the Irish Independent and the Irish Times, and now it returns to the Irish Independent. How remarkable that the page has survived all that time, indeed that it has outlasted two of those host newspapers. And how commendable that in this era, which is so difficult for newspapers everywhere, the Irish Independent has welcomed New Irish Writing back, providing a home for work that will be important and vivid, stories we need to hear in this uncharted new era, poems that will mine beauty and insight from the strangeness.

The page has lived to see and indeed has helped to foster the remarkable upswing of interest in the Irish short story in recent years. High-quality literary journals such as The Stinging Fly, The Dublin Review and Banshee have powered this renaissance. Brilliant writers like Danielle McLaughlin, Nicole Flattery, Colin Barrett and Claire Keegan have published acclaimed collections. New Irish Writing Hall of Famer Anne Enright's edited volume The Irish Short Story was a bestseller. Sinéad Gleeson's forthcoming choice of 100 stories, The Art of the Glimpse, will deservedly be under many a Christmas tree this December. Fine novelist Donal Ryan is also an exceptional short story writer. Kevin Barry is one of a good number of contemporary Irish authors to have had stories published in the world's most prestigious outlet for the form, The New Yorker.

Here at home, the RTÉ Francis MacManus Award and Listowel Writers Week Bryan MacMahon Award - which I'm delighted to say was won two years ago by David O'Donovan, a graduate of the University of Limerick Creative Writing MA, which I direct - attract soaring numbers of entries. It's significant that the first published book of fiction by a person living in direct provision in Ireland is a collection of stories, Melatu Uche Okorie's This Hostel Life. The form is adaptable, resilient, relevant and powerful, always being infused with new energy.

The short story and the short poem are modes whose era has been remade in new ways. When asked why we don't read as much as we'd like, most of us tend to answer that it's because there's so little time. But we can experience a great short story in 15 minutes, a fine poem in two or three. The New Irish Writing page is a way of seeding good writing into everyday life, one of the main reasons for its amazing longevity and success.

Another is Dermot Bolger, one of Ireland's most eminent and widely respected authors, who has long been a leading light to New Irish Writing. His fellow editor, Ciaran Carty, is also an accomplished writer. Ciaran's introduction to a book of interviews published some years ago tells the story of his father's life. He was a man who took the train from Wexford at Easter 1916 to join the Rising in Dublin, but got off at the wrong stop, a mistake I feel Ciaran and his family appreciate, because they mightn't be here without it.

And here, if the reader will forgive me, I step a moment into the personal realm. Had Ciaran Carty not been born, and not become a journalist, and not become the editor of the New Irish Writing page, I might not have got published a first short story that led to me writing my first novel. Which led to a call from a London television producer, Anne-Marie Casey, who wanted to option the screenplay rights of that novel. Which led to my disappointment when she refused to pay the sum my agent asked. She agreed to meet me briefly, to see if a compromise might be worked out. I will always remember the moment I first saw her. It turned out that she wasn't open to negotiation on the deal. But the meeting was not as brief as either of us had intended. This month, we'll have been married 22 years.

So, I'd like to thank Ciaran's father for missing that train in 1916 and Ciaran for first publishing my work. I owe much to the New Irish Writing page, more than I can say. It's wonderful to see it return to the Irish Independent.

Joseph O'Connor's 2019 novel 'Shadowplay' won the An Post/Eason Irish Novel of the Year Award. It is published in paperback by Vintage next month. 'Last of the Mohicans' can be read on independent.ie

