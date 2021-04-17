No Direction Home: Robert Shelton’s essential insider account of Dylan’s early years

It is rare that a music critic’s appraisal of a live performance can claim to have changed the face of pop culture. Yet that is exactly what occurred following the publication of a review in the New York Times on September 29, 1961. Written by Robert Shelton, it alerted readers to “a bright new face in folk music”, a singer and performer whose songs bore the hallmarks of “originality and inspiration”.

The songwriter was — spoiler alert — Bob Dylan, but what makes the story all the more interesting are two points. On the basis of that review, Dylan signed a deal with Columbia Records, the label he is still with almost 60 years later, and Shelton, viewed in the 1960s as a pioneer of rock journalism, developed a genuine friendship with the singer.

It was a friendship so solid that when Shelton broached the idea of a biography in 1965, Dylan paved the way for unrestricted contact with people in virtually all areas of his life: parents, childhood friends, university colleagues, girlfriends, Greenwich Village musicians, poets and hangers-on. “I’ll go along if it’s a respectful book,” Dylan said. “I resent it when they try to treat me like a kid.”

Not only that, but Shelton was an inner-circle witness to early pivotal performances in Dylan’s career: Newport Festival 1963, Philharmonic Hall 64, and Newport Festival 65, when Dylan notoriously went ‘electric’ and all pop culture hell broke loose.

That Shelton’s groundbreaking biography wasn’t published until 1986 tells us something about him. While he and Dylan stopped communicating in the late 70s, Shelton clearly wasn’t hanging around for a quick cash-in job. Rather, in a tortoise-and-hare manner, he assiduously gathered notes and interviews and viewed many performances along the way, meticulous in his portrayal of Dylan as “an artist of transcendent historical importance”.

It shows how Dylan would outgrow relationships and friends. One of these was Dave Van Ronk, a Greenwich Village folk singer whose early mentoring of Dylan was central to his success. “The part of Dylan that was the sponge could function on all eight cylinders,” Van Ronk says. “He got whatever he could absorb here, and he moved on.”

Another musician, John Sebastian of the Lovin’ Spoonful, tells Shelton that “you can’t get too close to Dylan. He burns with such a bright flame you can get burned.” It gets personal, too, when Carla Rotolo — sister of Suze Rotolo, a key figure in Dylan’s early development, and the woman who appears alongside him on cover of The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan — labels him a classic Gemini: “split, flashes of brilliance, contradictions, and the inability to stay in one place”.

The major difference, inevitably, between Shelton’s book and countless other biographies written before and after 1986 is the authenticity that jumps from its pages. At its core are Shelton’s first-hand reports and interviews, which provide a broad range of contextual detail. Examples are thrown into the air like fistfuls of confetti, and if they aren’t Shelton’s own observations, they are from other people.

The former includes such personal insights as “whether in action or repose, in front of me or distanced, Dylan astonished me with his sense of intense life, and astonished me further by not burning himself out. We saw him dying young, like poets and stars… He beat the rap, a writer who decided he’d rather be read than dead”. The latter includes the less rapturous view of a University of Minnesota counsellor, whose memory of Bobby Zimmerman from 1959 was that he was “hard to know, kept very odd hours, and moped a lot”.

Expand Close Bob Dylan book / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bob Dylan book

What both the counsellor and Shelton learned of this time in Dylan’s life was that he wasn’t planning for a career in academia but rather, the biographer writes, “majoring in music with advanced seminars in coffeehouses, minoring in radical lifestyles, doing seminars in scene-making, and preparing for graduate work in Woody Guthrie”.

There are up to 100 other published works about Dylan, including his roguish 2004 autobiography, Chronicles: Volume One. But this original biography still holds up as an example of what can be achieved when you have acuity supported by access. This edition, republished and revitalised in time for his 80th birthday, is embellished as a coffee-table-style book, with photography that dyed-in-the-wool fans will surely pay good money for.

And why ever not? Reading about Dylan’s uncertain arrival and subsequent triumphant transformation confirms, as he himself once wrote, that at this point in pop culture there really was “music in the cafés at night and revolution in the air”.

Music: Bob Dylan: No Direction Home by Robert Shelton

Palazzo Editions, 304 pages, hardcover €31.90