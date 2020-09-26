Nine of the best... past winners tell their stories

Previous winners on what New Irish Writing means to them.

Sebastian Barry

Writing is a harder task even than fishing the most secret salmon from the darkest river, darker even than The Moy, but it gives the same species of joy. When I was a young writer of 22 living in Paris, David Marcus's letter to me, telling me he was accepting my first story, was like being plugged in for a moment to the secret electrical grid of literature... I wish the new writers more good fortune than you can imagine, I wish for them parades through the streets of their towns and townlands in honour of work they will do. I wish for them adoring partners that will help them leap the dangerous ditches and hedges of the Grand National that is the writing life.

Sebastian Barry's latest novel is A Thousand Moons (Faber & Faber)

Éilís Ní Dhuibhne

I decided when I was seven that I would like to be like Enid Blyton, whom I loved. I got more serious about my writing during my teens. I wrote a short story when I was 18 and sent it to David Marcus in New Irish Writing. He published it. I used a pseudonym. I was embarrassed about the nuns at school reading my story. It was handwritten because I didn't have a typewriter. I remember going to Poolbeg Street to David's little office and having a chat about stories... I remember he said, "Oh, you know, sometimes people only have one story in them." I was thinking, "Ha, I don't want to hear that."

Eilish Ni Duibhne's recent book Twelve Thousand Days: a Memoir of Love and Loss is published by Blackstaff Press

John Boyne

I was in Prague in 1992 for a few days with some friends. I came home and there was a letter from Ciaran Carty waiting for me and accepting my story 'The Entertainments Jar' for New Irish Writing. There is nothing like a first publication and that feeling and being able to say to people, "I'm being published. I'm not just wasting my time." I wrote it when I was 19. It was the first story I ever sent anywhere. It made me think "God, now I'll start flinging them out." But it was a long time before I got anything else published. I had to find my own voice and didn't know what it was.

John Boyne's new novel A Traveller at the Gates of Wisdom is published by Doubleday

Mary O'Donnell

I scribbled throughout my childhood in Monaghan. After I got married in the bleak late 1970s, it was hard to get a job anywhere in Ireland. You were knocked back at every time. My first poetry was published in the New Irish Writing Page, which was then in The Irish Press. My first fiction was also published there and I was shortlisted for a Hennessy Award. That really set me up and made me feel it was something I wanted to do forever.

Empire, Mary O'Donnell's recent collection of stories, is published by Arlan House

Frank McGuinness

I started writing at UCD but couldn't get into the student magazines. Then New Irish Writing published a poem in three parts about the death of my grandfather. It was the first time I'd ever been published and the first time I'd known bereavement. It was an extraordinary mixture of intense joy and intense sorrow when I got the letter from David Marcus saying he was going to publish me, because I knew this was what I wanted to do, although something in me knew that poetry wasn't going to be the medium. I remember I was paid £3.59, which in 1974 bought two steak dinners and a glass of wine.

Playwright, novelist and poet Frank McGuinness is professor of creative writing at UCD

Paula Meehan

My grandfather taught me to read and write before I went to school, so I was lucky when I went into the state system, the eldest of a family of six from the inner-city slums, that I was armed and ready. It was a great survival tool. I very early began to realise a kind of enchantment when I was in the presence of heightened language. I became a secret writer and later, after university and traveling abroad, I began the long process of learning, reaching a turning point when New Irish Writing published my poem 'The Statue of the Virgin'. I'm more myself when I write. It's highly addictive. You keep coming back for more.

Paula Meehan's poetry collection Geomantic is published by Dedalus Press

Paul Perry

New Irish Writing, which traces the emergence of pretty much every major Irish writing talent over the last half century, give or take, has meant the world to me. I flew back from the States in 1998 to pick up the fiction and overall award, missed a connecting flight in London and handed over the winnings to Aer Lingus. It didn't matter. The New Irish Writing page was the thing to be published in. It's the stamp of approval every Irish writer wants. It counts. It counts for a lot. People read it, editors survey it, publishers sit up. Over 20 years later, I can say hand on heart, it made a bigger difference in my life than any other publication or award.

Paul Perry has published give collections of poetry, a children's novel and four best-selling co-authored novels as Karen Perry. He directs the creative writing programme at UCD. His debut novel as Paul Perry, The Garden, is published by New Island books in 2021

Henrietta McKervey

In 2013, I was a student of Éilis Ní Dhuibhne's in UCD. When she asked us to write a story using folklore motifs, I remembered a visit to Rockfleet. I rarely wrote short fiction, and wouldn't have thought to submit it anywhere, but she suggested New Irish Writing. 'The Dead of Winter' won the First Fiction award just before my debut novel What Becomes Of Us was published. I rarely understand the importance of events as they happen, but that evening was different. I left the ceremony, cheque and trophy proud under my arm, and went to Mulligan's. The first person I texted was Éilis.

Henrietta's A Talented Man is published by Hachette

Sara Baume

When I first started learning to write I would hungrily study the stories published each month in New Irish Writing; it was so important for me then to understand what my peers were writing, and what kind of stories were rising to the top. To be published in a national paper had a special kind of significance. My neighbours read it! And provided some colourful feedback.

Sara Baume's first book of non-fiction, handiwork, was published by Tramp Press in spring

