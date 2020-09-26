New Irish Writing: Poems by Kate Caoimhe Arthur

Kate Caoimhe Arthur was born in Co Down and has recently returned there after several years in the Cambridgeshire Fens. In 2017, she was the Fenland Poet Laureate. In 2018, she was selected for the Poetry Ireland Introductions Series. She has been published in The Fenland Reed, The Tangerine, Abridged and The Best New British and Irish Poets 2018. She works in collaboration with the fine-art printmaker Iona Howard.

Blue Cento

Both of us know the danger of this sea.

The blue that believes in nothing

has my shape in its wrinkles:

A woman in red with a child on her hip -

and he, when he was forty, the sun king -

swimming in water I would say was colourless.

I have seen it over and over; the same sea, the same.

I sensed in its cool breath and in its voice

waverings of silk, not the long legged hunger.

I started to make out a voice.

He tried to imagine syllables it wished to say -

a single endless thought -

an apotheosis of pure sound

saying, who and how am I made better through struggle.

That's when he felt the hot salt all over him,

and the yellow and blue awakening of singing phosphorous.

No churches for him in the windy reaches.

Things as they are have been destroyed.

The ocean continues on its way

it is blue sometimes, and sometimes grey.

Waves were broken scrolls beyond Donegal. White mountains,

prettifying my many crimes.

I never thought in my own middle age

and roofing the more housebroken of desires

I would have no house left to build; no kitchen;

purposes; people. Surrounded by surreal

woodland of childhood. This too is dust.

I built my life out of what was left of me.

Don't forget my early life will be yours too,

wrenched in two, black-blue.





September on the Cut

We settle on a tuft of grass, protected

by the hedge of Rampton Spinney

we find the line of horizon first: a ruler

along which are scribbled some discontinued words

Behind us the sun warms our backs and the reeds in the delph

whisper stay stay or is it relinquish

In front there is nothing to see, for miles

sunlight rolling towards us across the field

until it blooms in our laps, the hay stacked

in rectangles, or between rigs and burrows,

that single white farmhouse so isolated

and the church at the furthest edge with nobody in it

Not a place to hide in though I should be wif to this hus

In stillness I could make my body a bone-house

I tell you again, absolutely nothing to see.

