Nesbo and his father's Nazi secret

Jo Nesbo is on his way to climb a rock face in the mountains outside Oslo when we speak. It seems like a very on-brand thing for him to be doing. For while most writers are fairly sedentary creatures, Nesbo has always been something of a literary action man.

Before becoming the publishing behemoth of Nordic noir (he made over $5m last year according to Forbes magazine) he was a professional footballer, a rock star and a stock broker. He goes biking with Jens Stoltenberg, who was twice prime minister of Norway.

Nesbo's lean, wiry physique is that of a practised outdoorsman. But it is his skill as a writer that made him a star.

His Harry Hole novels have sold 23 million copies, in 40 languages. He is also the author of the popular Doctor Proctor's Fart Powder books for children, as well as a series of novels written under the pen name Tom Johansen. The movie version of his 2008 novel, Headhunters, is the highest grossing film in Norway's history, and adaptations of his other books have starred Charlotte Gainsbourg, Michael Fassbender and Jake Gyllenhaal, while Martin Scorsese has produced a movie based on his work. Ben Stiller is currently working on a film version of his thriller London.

Even in the bleak world of Scandinavian fiction, his work glitters with a particular darkness.

In his new novel, The Kingdom, he leaves behind the cynical alcoholic policeman of the Hole (pronounced Hoo-leh) franchise and tells the story of two orphaned brothers who are bonded by buried family secrets. The novel was informed by Nesbo's own relationship with his brothers - "a brother is like an Achilles heel in a way because you both love him and hate him when he f***s up," he tells me - but also by the secrets in his own family.

"There were things I didn't know growing up," he explains. "I hadn't known for instance that two of my uncles were enemies until one of them told me late in life why he didn't show up for his brother's funeral. It's only much later in life you become aware of these things."

The biggest secret of all related to his father's involvement with the German forces who occupied Norway during World War II. Nesbo's father volunteered, at 19, to fight alongside German soldiers on the Eastern Front, near Leningrad. He believed that the Soviets posed a greater threat to Norway than the Nazis did.

After the war, a Norwegian court sentenced Per Nesbo to three years in jail for his actions. Growing up, this was something of a taboo subject in Nesbo's household.

"That was a big shock to me growing up, the realisation that things were not as they seemed. I could have gone through my whole life not knowing that my father fought for the Germans during World War II.

"With my father, the secret revealed things about him that led to a lifelong conversation with him about moral choices, about what he knew and didn't know. What can seem like idealism at one point in life can seem like a terrible mistake later on. Grappling with moral dilemmas became more or less the basis for all my writing."

Had his father known about the Holocaust?

"I asked him, of course. That was the question. He told me, and I believed him, 'we heard the rumours but we couldn't believe it. During war you always hear all kinds of rumours and 90pc of them turned out not to be true. And this was one of those that we didn't believe.' The idea that there were concentration camps where they would kill Jews on an industrial scale - he hadn't believed that at all."

Nesbo's father died in 1994, the same year that Danish writer Peter Hoeg's novel Smilla's Sense of Snow was translated into English. The book became a huge bestseller and unleashed a torrent of Scandinavian crime writing; over the following years writers like Stieg Larsson and Henning Mankell would elevate the genre to the region's literary form.

By 1996, Nesbo, having never written fiction, decided to take a break from touring with his band Di Derre, as well as his job as a stockbroker.

"I knew that my main interest was in making up stories," he says. "I'd never seen it as a thing I could do professionally but I'd written lyrics for bands. I wrote my own short stories. It was my passion. I had crime writers I enjoyed but crime fiction was not really what I loved particularly. Crime fiction gets criticism for over-simplifying the art of storytelling and I think that's fair."

Despite his reservations, Nesbo secured a publishing deal and quickly became a star - maybe the star - of the genre.

Perhaps owing to the snobbery around crime fiction, a certain literary respectability has eluded him, however. He's never been nominated for the Booker or other major English language prizes. "I was never bothered by that," he says. "A prize is something you get, it's not something you don't get. I write stories that inspire me or fascinate me but I am not fixated on the mass market or getting prizes. I don't aim at particularly literary standards."

Given the numerous movie adaptations of his books, I wonder if he has ever been disappointed in any of them?

"The short answer is yes. When a movie is made, it is the work of the makers - I've already done my part."

Given his vast wealth, you might expect that he lives a lavish lifestyle but he leads a simple life in Oslo, where he lives near to his ex-partner and grown-up daughter.

"I ride my bike, I take the train. I don't need much stuff. I love writing and I can't imagine a day when I'd stop. It's a privilege to have it as a job. I hope the day never comes when I have to stop."

And with that, he's off to climb the mountain.

The Kingdom by Jo Nesbo is published by Harvill Secker (€19.60)

Sunday Indo Living