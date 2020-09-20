Myers comes through the fire to deliver a vivid, elegant testament

It was his last column, though he had no idea it would be so when he wrote it. It appeared in the Irish edition of the Sunday Times on the morning of July 2, 2017. By lunchtime, Kevin Myers had been fired and his employers had issued a public statement that he would never work for them again.

It was an undignified, humiliating end to what had been a long and distinguished, if frequently controversial, career as a journalist.

What made it hurt so badly in this instance is that the sin of which he stood accused - namely, anti-semitism - was the exact opposite of the truth. Myers had always held a deep admiration, even love, for the Jewish people.

When he wrote that Sunday morning, in the context of an ongoing debate about the gender pay gap at the BBC, that certain named Jewish female TV presenters made sure to be extremely well rewarded for their work, he'd meant it as a compliment, albeit, as he now admits, "a profoundly foolish one".

He had ventured into dangerous waters without even realising he was going there, and the frivolous tone he'd often adopted when writing about serious subjects had finally proved his undoing in an age that takes everything literally and doesn't care about nuance or context or even facts.

This is where Myers begins his new memoir. It is by now a familiar story. No matter how many times he tells it, though, it never loses its power to shock.

Myers was denounced as a "Holocaust denier" on national radio on the basis of a wilfully misrepresented article he'd written years previously. The new Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, publicly welcomed his dismissal. The backlash on social media was ferocious.

He retained the full support of the Jewish community in Ireland throughout, but everyone else abandoned him, including those he considered his friends. Powerful enemies finally saw their chance to bring him down.

In due course, he decided to sue RTÉ for defamation for calling him a Holocaust denier, despite being warned that the legal costs could be ruinous, ranging from €250,000 to €2m.

For two years, he never had a good night's sleep. He says he lost most of his hair and the rest turned white.

RTÉ opted to deploy its vast store of public money to fight the case to the bitter end, before agreeing to a last-minute, out-of-court settlement. It then buried the resulting apology to Myers on Morning Ireland on the morning of local election results.

If all Burning Heresies had to offer was a rehash of this shameful episode in the history of Irish journalism, it would be a fascinating document but one of necessarily limited interest. Myers's scope is thankfully broader.

He jumps back in time to his arrival as a young man in the Irish Times newsroom in 1979 after years covering the Troubles in Northern Ireland. He was suffering from PTSD, he now realises, having seen half a dozen people die beside him, and the immediate aftermath of numerous other atrocities.

He was immediately informed by one of his new colleagues that the job of sub-editors who set journalists' copy was to "separate the nutritious wheat from the worthless chaff and throw away the former". He notes: "I thought he was jesting. He wasn't."

It's only 40 years ago, but it feels like another world, one of smoke-filled pubs, hard-drinking journalists and all-powerful trade unions in a country crippled by economic stagnation and sexual repression. Myers makes it sound like an awful place, but he brings it to life so vividly and writes so elegantly and wittily about the many characters he encounters that the pages can't help but exude a nostalgic charm.

The rest of the book chronicles his life in journalism, from the Stardust fire, to his battles with the Irish Times's then editor to tell the truth about Taoiseach Charles Haughey's ill-gotten gains, to the war in Lebanon.

After Belfast, he was well and truly "cured of all appetite for violence". Arriving in Tel Aviv en route to the conflict zone, he makes sure to have his passport liberally stamped by the Israelis, having been warned by fellow journalists that no Arab country would let him in if he did so. His ruse doesn't work. The newsroom orders him to Beirut immediately, and arranges a new passport through the Irish embassy in Cyprus.

He writes too of his time in Bosnia during the civil war in the former Yugoslavia, where he was sent despite having an "unassailable ignorance" of the region. Dozens of journalists had been killed already while covering the conflict. He didn't want to be there, and admits to being terrified most of the time. It's a welcome riposte to the usual macho bravado that repeatedly draws war reporters back into the line of fire.

Many of those he befriended in Bosnia were later killed in other wars. Once out, he pledges never to return to any killing zone again, and writes keenly on how flirting with the IRA "deeply corrupted Ireland's moral fabric".

Away from the more momentous high points of his career, the book does lose some focus as it offers a series of bitchy, disobliging vignettes of prominent public figures who are, in the main, not around to defend themselves.

The accounts of his erotic misadventures, often with named women who are also conveniently no longer alive to offer a competing account, are soonest ignored as lacking chivalry at best.

Much of the later material has the unmistakable air of scores being settled, and is probably of more interest to fellow denizens of the Dublin media village than to general readers.

Eventually, it all loops back to where it began, with a more detailed account of how his career ended. Myers believes that history will, in the fullness of time, condemn his accusers, and, having come through the fire, he's earned the right to hope; but the sinister forces that were ranged against him do not seem to be getting any less powerful yet.

