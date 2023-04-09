My meeting with Lorna Byrne, 15 years after I first read her million-selling book, ‘Angels In My Hair’
As an early enthusiast, Sheena McGinley was dispirited when she felt the ‘angel industry’ became commercialised. Now, 15 years after the bestselling book was released, she meets its author, Lorna Byrne, and asks if some of her experiences could have been messages...
Sheena McGinley
My family wasn’t particularly religious. We went to Mass, but back then, everyone did. There was the usual observation during the big hits of Christmas and Easter, but only one prayer I was taught stands out, and it would be said every night, before bed.