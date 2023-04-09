My meeting with Lorna Byrne, 15 years after I first read her million-selling book, ‘Angels In My Hair’

As an early enthusiast, Sheena McGinley was dispirited when she felt the ‘angel industry’ became commercialised. Now, 15 years after the bestselling book was released, she meets its author, Lorna Byrne, and asks if some of her experiences could have been messages...

“I was afraid of being ridiculed. That’s one thing I said to God, you know, I’d be laughed and jeered at. But that doesn’t matter to me now – because we have to change. Our world is changing now and it’s frightening. I must say one thing; I never thought I’d be in the world to see all of this."

Sheena McGinley

My family wasn’t particularly religious. We went to Mass, but back then, everyone did. There was the usual observation during the big hits of Christmas and Easter, but only one prayer I was taught stands out, and it would be said every night, before bed.